Songwriter James Fauntleroy Snags Sherman Oaks Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

James Fauntleroy Buys Sherman Oaks Home
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$3.135 million
Size:
4,717 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Prolific songwriter James Fauntleroy, a multiple Grammy winner who’s penned or co-written catchy pop and R&B ditties for Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, has laid down more than $3.1 million for a freshly rehabbed generically contemporary villa in the affluent foothills that rise south of Sherman Oaks, Calif. Behind gates and secured with a comprehensive, camera-equipped security system, the just over 4,700-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms.

Interconnected, open-plan living spaces are arranged along the angled rear of the hulking two-story structure with hardwood floors and an integrated surround sound system. Adjoining living and dining spaces are flanked by a family room with fireplace. Organized around a long center island, a sleek kitchen features gleaming white countertops and a white marble backsplash that extends all the way to the ceiling. A separate home theater offers a professional projection system and blackout shades. The second floor master suite incorporates a small private terrace with an over-the-treetop view of distant mountains, two walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bathroom with an open shower space and egg-shaped soaking tub next to a huge picture window.

Ringed with privet hedging, the grassy, simply landscaped yard offers a couple of small, covered terraces and a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.

