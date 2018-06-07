‘Twilight Saga’ Actor Jackson Rathbone Sells Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Jackson Rathbone, best known as vampire Jasper Hale in blockbuster “Twilight Saga” film series, sold his ranch-style residence in the family friendly Colfax Meadows neighborhood of L.A.’s Studio City, Calif., before it could be listed on the open market for $1.75 million, a good chunk above its $1.699 million offering price. Rathbone, who hasn’t achieved the same level of super-stardom as some of his “Twilight” co-star purchased the property in August 2013 for $1.2 million from Erez Eisen, one half of the Israeli psytrance DJ duo Infected Mushroom.

Secured behind gates under a canopy of trees, the updated 1930s single story residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,518 square feet. There are dark brown hardwood floors throughout the residence and the completely open plan living, dining and kitchen area orbits around a freestanding fireplace sheathed in textured stone. The “formal” sitting area has a bay window with front yard overlook; a den area features a glammy wall of rich navy and platinum brocade pattern wallpaper; the dining area has French doors to the backyard; and the kitchen sports cornflower blue Shaker-style cabinets offset by floral patterned Moroccan floor tiles and gleaming designer stainless steel appliances. One guest bedroom has French doors to the yard, another has a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and the master, which also opens out through French doors to the yard, is large enough to comfortably accommodate a sitting area and has a roomy bathroom with double-sink vanity, two-person soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower with marble-tiled built-in bench seat.

More Dirt Selena Gomez Flips Studio City Bungalow Back Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

The nearly 10,000-square-foot, flat as a pancake parcel provides for a generous and grassy backyard that offers meandering flagstone terraces, a trellis-covered al fresco dining patio and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa. A detached casita is outfitted as a professional recording studio with a voice booth, a feature that was in place when Rathbone purchased the property and surely got some use as he’s a musician who previously toured with the band 100 Monkeys.

Rathbone, soon to be seen in the upcoming superhero-themed feature “Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets,” which features a quirky cast that includes Kellen Lutz, Jane Seymour, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards and currently pregnant 54-year old “Red Sonja” actress Brigitte Nielsen, previously owned a substantially larger Mediterranean residence in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills he picked up in late 2010 for $1.486 million and sold in July 2013 for $1.75 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty