Jack Osbourne Seeks Deep-Pocketed Studio City Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in a comfortably low-key yet expensively sought after neighborhood of Studio City, Calif., up for rent at $16,500 per month. Osbourne, who earlier this year and shortly after the birth of their third child announced in the most modern of manners, via Instagram, an amicable split with Lisa Stelly, his wife of six years, purchased the designer appointed property in 2014 for $3.2 million and unsuccessfully had it on the market for a few months last year (2017), first at $3.449 million and then for $3.199 million. Set behind a forbidding and unsightly, spike-topped wrought iron security fence and described in marketing materials as an “East Coast Traditional family estate” with numerous pilaster-framed arched windows and a couple of tiny, octagonal turrets, the grey clapboard-clad two-story residence offers five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,614-square-feet.

Elegant white roses line the stone and concrete driveway and a shallow front porch leads to a lofty, double-height entrance gallery flanked by comfortably furnished formal living and dining rooms, the former with an over-sized fireplace and a boho-glam beaded chandelier and the latter wrapped in a simple dado under a coffered ceiling with an organically modern blown-glass light fixture. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to a spacious, open-concept center island kitchen with high-grade stainless steel appliances and thickly veined white marble counter tops on a refined mix of dove-grey and snow-white cabinetry. The kitchen opens to an informal dining area and a family room with French doors to the backyard as well as a full wall of custom built-ins for knickknacks and media equipment. The lower floor is completed by an office/bedroom and a movie theater.

Second floor guest and family bedrooms each provide an attached bathroom while the master suite features a custom-paneled accent wall, a fireplace, French doors to a small terrace and an opulent, chandelier-lit marble bathroom nearly as large as the kitchen directly below it and decked out with twin vanities, a two-person soaking tub nestled into a wide bay window and a steam shower lined with classy, flannel grey marble tiles.

Not especially large but completely landscaped and privatized by a hedge almost as high as the telephone wires, the backyard manages to comfortably squeeze in a cozy loggia with TV-surmounted fireplace, an al fresco dining terrace with built-in grill, a thick patch of well-watered lawn and a somewhat small swimming pool with inset spa.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland