You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jack Osbourne Seeks Deep-Pocketed Studio City Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JackOsbourne_SC_Rent2
JackOsbourne_SC_Rent3
JackOsbourne_SC_Rent4
JackOsbourne_SC_Rent5
View Gallery 13 Images

Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in a comfortably low-key yet expensively sought after neighborhood of Studio City, Calif., up for rent at $16,500 per month. Osbourne, who earlier this year and shortly after the birth of their third child announced in the most modern of manners, via Instagram, an amicable split with Lisa Stelly, his wife of six years, purchased the designer appointed property in 2014 for $3.2 million and unsuccessfully had it on the market for a few months last year (2017), first at $3.449 million and then for $3.199 million. Set behind a forbidding and unsightly, spike-topped wrought iron security fence and described in marketing materials as an “East Coast Traditional family estate” with numerous pilaster-framed arched windows and a couple of tiny, octagonal turrets, the grey clapboard-clad two-story residence offers five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,614-square-feet.

More Dirt

Elegant white roses line the stone and concrete driveway and a shallow front porch leads to a lofty, double-height entrance gallery flanked by comfortably furnished formal living and dining rooms, the former with an over-sized fireplace and a boho-glam beaded chandelier and the latter wrapped in a simple dado under a coffered ceiling with an organically modern blown-glass light fixture. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to a spacious, open-concept center island kitchen with high-grade stainless steel appliances and thickly veined white marble counter tops on a refined mix of dove-grey and snow-white cabinetry. The kitchen opens to an informal dining area and a family room with French doors to the backyard as well as a full wall of custom built-ins for knickknacks and media equipment. The lower floor is completed by an office/bedroom and a movie theater.

Second floor guest and family bedrooms each provide an attached bathroom while the master suite features a custom-paneled accent wall, a fireplace, French doors to a small terrace and an opulent, chandelier-lit marble bathroom nearly as large as the kitchen directly below it and decked out with twin vanities, a two-person soaking tub nestled into a wide bay window and a steam shower lined with classy, flannel grey marble tiles.

Not especially large but completely landscaped and privatized by a hedge almost as high as the telephone wires, the backyard manages to comfortably squeeze in a cozy loggia with TV-surmounted fireplace, an al fresco dining terrace with built-in grill, a thick patch of well-watered lawn and a somewhat small swimming pool with inset spa.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Dirt

  • Jack Osbourne House

    Jack Osbourne Seeks Deep-Pocketed Studio City Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Anne Coates Condo

    WeHo Penthouse of Late Film Editor Anne V. Coates Comes for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Demi Lovato Hous

    Demi Lovato Price Chops Laurel Canyon Contemporary

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Cirkut Studio City Home

    Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth’s Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Greg Mathis Sells Tarzana Home

    Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Shane Smith Selling Tribeca Loft

    Vice's Shane Smith Puts Tribeca Loft Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

  • Kris Jenner House

    Kris Jenner Picks Up Ultra-Modern Desert Mansion

    Showbiz scion and reality television regular Jack Osbourne launched into teenage stardom in the early 2000s on the wildly popular unscripted series “The Osbournes” and for the last few years, with his heavy metal mandarin father Ozzy Osbourne, the co-host of the History Channel series “Ozzy & Jacks’ World Detour,” has his family-sized residence in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad