Murder Inc. Records Founder Irv Gotti Spins Into Encino

Location:
Encino, Calif.
Price:
$3.663 million
Size:
6,595 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Veteran record executive and budding television producer Irv Gotti, co-founder of the rap and hip-hop label Murder Inc. Records and the creator, writer and producer of the BET scripted anthology series “Tales,” has decided to set down some West Coast real estate roots with the $3.663 million purchase of a brand spanking new, spec-built mini-mansion in the affluent San Fernando Valley community of Encino, California. Described in marketing materials as a “modern farmhouse” and securely positioned behind a forbidding yet stylish fence with a traditional white brick exterior on the ground floor and a second floor clad in classic cedar shingles, the residence offers a modern-minded take on an iconic architectural style with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 6,595 square feet. Finished with wide plank oak floor boards and reclaimed wood paneling meant lend a casual, country-rustic feel, the lofty, barn-inspired interior spaces are thoroughly up to date with an integrated surround sound system and a comprehensive home automation system.

A pint-sized porch next to a prominent three-car garage that opens to a gated motorcourt leads to an intimate entry vestibule and a voluminous double height foyer and stair gallery that runs alongside adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and slim wood beams across the ceiling and the latter with a ceiling inset paneled in knotty pine planks and a floor-to-ceiling wine and booze storage cabinet. Family quarters at the rear of the home include a double island kitchen with slab marble counter tops on a crisp mix of black and white Shaker style cabinetry, a breakfast bay lined with windows and an adjoining family room featuring a fireplace ad a wide bank of accordion fold glass doors to the backyard. Also downstairs are a small office/library, a paneled and pilaster accented nine-seat movie theater with suede wall panels for sound baffling and an en suite bedroom suitable for guests or live in domestic staff.

A second floor gallery opens to a small den/TV lounge and leads to three ample and en suite guest and family bedrooms plus a roomy master retreat replete with a vaulted and beamed ceiling, a fireplace, French doors to a private terrace, a boutique-style walk-in closet lined with glass fronted wardrobes and a spacious marble bathroom.

The grassy backyard isn’t especially large but still encompasses a spacious wrap-around entertainment terrace with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and spa and a built-in fire pit next to poured concrete bench seating.

In addition to a not quite 6,500-square-foot home with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms on just over two acres in prosperous Saddle River, N.J. he scooped up an off-market 2014 deal for $2.4 million — property records suggest the seller was Edemol USA co-CEO Cris Abrego — Gotti has owned a 2,062-square-foot, loft-style residence in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood since late 2000 when he bought it for $998,000. The two bedroom and 2.5-bathroom is currently available to rent as a long- or short-term rental at $13,500 per month.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty

