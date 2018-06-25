You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Illeana Douglas Lists Greek Revival Bungalow in Historic Hollywood Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$1.799 million
Size:
1,711 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Character actress, filmmaker and bona fide Tinseltown progeny Illeana Douglas —granddaughter of two-time Oscar-winning “Ninotchka,” “Hud” and “Being There” actor Melvyn Douglas — hoisted her comfortable and pleasantly un-fancy Greek Revival-style bungalow in the historic Spaulding Square neighborhood in Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $1.799 million. The dedicated film buff and historian who hosted the series “TCM Spotlight: Trailblazing Women” that highlighted the accomplishments of women in film, both in front of and behind the cameras, purchased the 1,711-square-foot charmer in early 2006 for $1.28 million. Just peeking out over an evocative vine-draped white picket fence and approached via a trellis-shaded porch that overlooks the grassy front yard, the circa 1919 bungalow has two bedrooms and two updated vintage-style bathrooms.

Highlighting a fireplace accented with dignified grey tiles, slightly time-worn oak floors and unexpectedly ornate ceiling moldings, all original to the house, the living room adjoins a window-lined sun porch while a bank of French doors in the dining room lead to a second sun porch, this one furnished as a long and slender home office overlooking a narrow driveway that runs along the side of the house to a detached two-car garage at the rear of the mid-block parcel. A petite library faces the front yard with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, one bathroom has an old-fashioned claw-footed tub and both bathrooms feature classic white penny tile flooring.

Updated with marble counter tops on crisp, snow-white custom cabinets and historically grounded with a restored antique Wedgewood range, the eat-in kitchen spills out through French doors to a small deck that steps down to a grassy, hedge-privatized backyard. The verdant, simply landscaped space does not currently have a swimming pool but does, according to listing details, provide enough room to add one.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates

  • Illeana Douglas House

    Illeana Douglas Lists Greek Revival Bungalow in Historic Hollywood Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Mitch Pileggi House

    'X-Files' Star Mitch Pileggi Lists Hollywood Hills Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Megan Ellison House

    Megan Ellison Lists Mid-Century Modern Fixer-Upper in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Alex Garcia House

    ‘Godzilla’ Producer Alex Garcia Lists Laurel Canyon Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Tracy Morgan House

    Tracy Morgan Drops Price Tag on Former New Jersey Home (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Kyle MacLachlan Leases Hollywood Hills Home

    'Twin Peaks' Star Kyle MacLachlan Leases Out Hollywood Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Bob Weinstein Sells Connecticut Mansion

    Bob Weinstein Sells His Connecticut Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

