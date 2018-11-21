Hill Harper Seeks Deep-Pocketed Renter Above Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, author, philanthropist and skincare entrepreneur Hill Harper is asking $20,000 per month to rent a fully if sparely and generically furnished ocean-view residence on just over an acre above Malibu’s celebrity-lined, rapidly eroding and, hence, oxymoronically named Broad Beach. Harper, who spent nine seasons on the “CSI: NY” juggernaut and currently holds down a lead role on the hospital drama “The Good Doctor,” purchased the property earlier this year for $4.1 million. Set behind an imposing gate at the end of a long drive that runs alongside a soccer-pitch proportioned stretch of lawn and circles up around a lone palm tree, the sprawling, single-level white stucco and red clay tile roof residence offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,788-square-feet.

Carved wood front doors open to an intimately compact entry vestibule that steps down to an unquestionably vast and meandering, open plan living, dining and lounging space with pale, peach-colored Saltillo tile floors and a row of over-sized, single-pane square windows that frame postcard-perfect sunset views over the Pacific Ocean. There’s a slender den/TV lounge between the dining area and galley style kitchen that’s fitted with upscale if somewhat dated, gravel-grey granite counter tops, ordinary white cabinetry and up-to-date stainless steel appliances.

More Dirt Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home

A hall bathroom with watery, aqua-colored ceramic tile work services both of the guest bedrooms while the master suite, which has a spacious sitting area but an unfortunate view of the motor court and garage rather than the ocean, does benefit from a spacious, travertine-tiled and glass block accented bathroom that opens through a glass door to a grassy, ocean-view yard. A broad terrace outside of the living and dining area also has Saltillo tile pavers and gives way to a panoramic view that sweeps over the ocean and up and down the coastline.

The cancer surviving Harvard Law grad and founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, twice named to People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” and the founder of the Be The Architect skincare line, also owns a modest residence in North Hollywood that he scooped up in 2009 for $270,000 as well as a canyon-view three-bedroom and three-bathroom contemporary ranch-style house high in the Hollywood Hills that he bought in 2003 for $915,000 and had available as a rental in 2015 and again in 2016 at almost $7,000 per month.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty