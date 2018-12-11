Hedi Slimane Lists Beverly Hills Masterpiece (EXCLUSIVE)

French art photographer and fashion designer Hedi Slimane, named in early 2018 as creative director at the prestigious, Paris-based luxury brand Celine (formerly known as Céline), has his sublime, architecturally pedigreed pad on a coveted cul-de-sac in the perennially chic and, hence, extravagantly expensive Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills, Calif., available at $17.5 million.

The former creative director at both Saint Laurent and Dior Homme, who skyrocketed to the uppermost echelons of the sartorial beau monde in the late 1990s when he ushered in the still standing trend of exceptionally skinny men’s suits, hopes to more than quadruple his investment on the iconic residence he acquired in early 2009 for about $4.1 million.

Originally designed by illustrious architect Rex Lotery and concealed behind imposing gates and a picturesquely riotous hedge of tropical foliage on almost half of an acre of lushly planted park-like grounds, the scrupulously maintained and masterfully updated mid-century residence is crafted of steel and glass with five bedrooms and six bathrooms in almost 4,700-square-feet. Entered over a minimalistic bridge that hovers just millimeters above a shallow reflecting pool, multi-level interior spaces include a high ceilinged and glass walled living room with fireplace plus an ample dining room, a separate office/media lounge and a high-end cook’s kitchen fitted with commercial-style appliances.

Hammocks are casually strung between spike-frond palm trees in the grassy front yard while the backyard offers a free form, dark-bottom swimming pool surrounded by expansive pebble-stone terracing and a veritable forest of palm trees.

listing photos: Westside Estate Agency