Harvey Weinstein’s Former Mansion Faces Demolition

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein Mansion to be Demolished
CREDIT: Mansion: Dave Matlow/WestportNow.com; Weinstein: Rex/Shutterstock

As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex and plead not guilty this morning in a New York City courtroom, purchased the almost 5.75-acre oceanfront estate in two transactions, the first in 1994 and the second in 2000, for a total of just under $8.25 million.

Bentley, owner of at least three other properties on Beachside Avenue, reportedly hired a local architectural firm to develop ideas for the former Weinstein property. He has reportedly applied to demolish multiple structures, including the main residence, a stately colonial that dates to the early 1900s and measures in at nearly 9,000 square feet; also fodder for the wrecking ball are two smaller homes, a 1,000-square-foot ranch-style residence and an 1,800-square-foot Cape Cod home.

Over the past six months, Weinstein and ex-wife Georgina Chapman, co-founder of fashion house Marchesa and a judge on “Project Runway All Stars,” have liquidated most if not all of their homes for a total of more than $53 million. The erstwhile couple’s multi-acre bayfront estate in the Hamptons sold for $10 million; their downtown Manhattan townhouse, purchased in 2006 for $14.95 million, went for $25.6 million; and a Tudor cottage in Los Angeles that had been inhabited by one of Weinstein’s children traded for $1.8 million. Word on the real estate street is that Chapman, who’s denied knowledge of her husband’s behavior, is in the process of purchasing a spread north of Manhattan in poshly pastoral Westchester County.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Dirt

  • Jim Jeffries Buys Brand New Studio

    Aussie Comedian Jim Jefferies Upgrades to Brand New House in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Joe Mantegna Hollywood Home

    Joe Mantegna Lands Historic Hollywood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Mansion to be Demolished

    Harvey Weinstein's Former Mansion Faces Demolition

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Oprah Winfrey House

    Oprah Winfrey Scoops Up $8 Million Estate on Washington's Orcas Island

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Diane Keaton House

    Diane Keaton to Re-Do 19th-Century Sonoran Row House in Tucson

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Shakira Miami House

    Shakira Lists Waterfront Contemporary in Miami Beach

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

  • Taraji P. Henson Condo

    Taraji P. Henson Sold Chicago Condo After Buying Another

    As disgraced Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was arraigned and indicted on charges of rape and other acts of criminal sexual misconduct, plans moved forward to demolish his lavish former mansion on Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn., sold this year in a secretive $16 million off-market deal to neighbor Andrew Bentley. The producer, who has denied […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad