Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Greg Mathis Sells Tarzana Home
Location:
Tarzana, Calif.
Price:
$3.199 million
Size:
6,399 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Greg Mathis, one of syndicated daytime television’s most enduring umpires of small claims court disputes, has listed his opulently decorated mini-mansion in a guard-gated Tarzana, Calif., development at just under $3.2 million. The former Michigan District Court judge, now presiding over the 20th season of eponymous courtroom series “Judge Mathis,” acquired the property in late 2011 for a bit more than $1.9 million. Built in the mid-1990s and situated on a promontory of almost an acre with panoramic sunset views, the U-shaped Mediterranean-inspired villa contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms in about 6,400 square feet.

A palm tree-lined driveway with intricately latticed and floridly scrolled wrought iron driveway gates makes for a grandiose processional entrance that continues in to a double-height foyer designed to impress guests with its polished-marble floor and double staircase with gilt-trimmed wrought iron bannisters. Public entertaining spaces feature a double-height step-down living room and an adjoining dining room furnished as an ancillary lounge. Less formal spaces include a double-island kitchen open to a window-lined breakfast nook and a family room with fireplace and walk-in wet bar. The champagne-hued master suite includes a sitting room with fireplace, fitted walk-in closets and a private terrace.

Designed for resort-style outdoor living and entertaining, the backyard incorporates a variety of open and shaded dining and lounging terraces along with a kitchen and grilling station. Amid a tropical knot of palm trees and numerous waterfalls that pour over a massive, faux-boulder formation lies a meandering, lagoon style swimming pool with multicolored lighting system and hidden spa grotto.

