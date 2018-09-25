Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Greg Mathis, one of syndicated daytime television’s most enduring umpires of small claims court disputes, has listed his opulently decorated mini-mansion in a guard-gated Tarzana, Calif., development at just under $3.2 million. The former Michigan District Court judge, now presiding over the 20th season of eponymous courtroom series “Judge Mathis,” acquired the property in late 2011 for a bit more than $1.9 million. Built in the mid-1990s and situated on a promontory of almost an acre with panoramic sunset views, the U-shaped Mediterranean-inspired villa contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms in about 6,400 square feet.

A palm tree-lined driveway with intricately latticed and floridly scrolled wrought iron driveway gates makes for a grandiose processional entrance that continues in to a double-height foyer designed to impress guests with its polished-marble floor and double staircase with gilt-trimmed wrought iron bannisters. Public entertaining spaces feature a double-height step-down living room and an adjoining dining room furnished as an ancillary lounge. Less formal spaces include a double-island kitchen open to a window-lined breakfast nook and a family room with fireplace and walk-in wet bar. The champagne-hued master suite includes a sitting room with fireplace, fitted walk-in closets and a private terrace.

Designed for resort-style outdoor living and entertaining, the backyard incorporates a variety of open and shaded dining and lounging terraces along with a kitchen and grilling station. Amid a tropical knot of palm trees and numerous waterfalls that pour over a massive, faux-boulder formation lies a meandering, lagoon style swimming pool with multicolored lighting system and hidden spa grotto.

