Giacomo Gianniotti Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living space, the humbly proportioned three-bedroom and two-bathroom residence is substantially smaller than the average home in America, which the U.S. Census Bureau puts at about 2,500 square feet. An additional 350 square feet or so of living space is contained in a detached two-car garage that’s been converted to a studio-style guesthouse replete with a wet bar and bathroom, at the rear of the property.

Tucked into a small, slightly raised porch, the front door opens directly into a living room that features bright white, art-friendly walls free of ceiling moldings, with lustrously refinished oak floorboards and an integrated audio-visual system with flush-mounted ceiling speakers. It’s one slightly awkward step down from the living room to the open-plan dining area and a kitchen that’s fitted with quartz countertops the color of wet cement on clean-lined snow-white cabinetry. Guest bedrooms are reasonably sized and share a spacious bathroom; the somewhat larger master bedroom has just one puny window that can’t provide much natural light and a private bathroom with a multi-head shower encased in frameless glass panels.

A shaded veranda off the kitchen and dining space overlooks the garage/guesthouse and a stretch of of lushly irrigated lawn surrounded by mature trees and verdant shrubbery.

listing photos: The Agency