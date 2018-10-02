Giacomo Gianniotti Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.085 million
Size:
2,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bath

Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living space, the humbly proportioned three-bedroom and two-bathroom residence is substantially smaller than the average home in America, which the U.S. Census Bureau puts at about 2,500 square feet. An additional 350 square feet or so of living space is contained in a detached two-car garage that’s been converted to a studio-style guesthouse replete with a wet bar and bathroom, at the rear of the property.

Tucked into a small, slightly raised porch, the front door opens directly into a living room that features bright white, art-friendly walls free of ceiling moldings, with lustrously refinished oak floorboards and an integrated audio-visual system with flush-mounted ceiling speakers. It’s one slightly awkward step down from the living room to the open-plan dining area and a kitchen that’s fitted with quartz countertops the color of wet cement on clean-lined snow-white cabinetry. Guest bedrooms are reasonably sized and share a spacious bathroom; the somewhat larger master bedroom has just one puny window that can’t provide much natural light and a private bathroom with a multi-head shower encased in frameless glass panels.

A shaded veranda off the kitchen and dining space overlooks the garage/guesthouse and a stretch of of lushly irrigated lawn surrounded by mature trees and verdant shrubbery.

More Dirt

  Giacomo Gianniotti Sherman Oaks Home.

    Giacomo Gianniotti Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Sidney Tamiia Poitier Selling Sherman Oaks

    Sidney Tamiia Poitier Lists in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Kevin Garnett Sells Unfinished Malibu Mansion

    Basketball Star Kevin Garnett Puts Unfinished Malibu Mansion Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Jack Osbourne House

    Jack Osbourne Seeks Deep-Pocketed Studio City Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Anne Coates Condo

    WeHo Penthouse of Late Film Editor Anne V. Coates Comes for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Demi Lovato Hous

    Demi Lovato Price Chops Laurel Canyon Contemporary

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

  Cirkut Studio City Home

    Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth's Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently engaged bilingual “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, born in Rome and reared in Toronto, has shelled out a smidgen less than $1.1 million for a late-1940s bungalow along a tree-canopied street in Sherman Oaks, Calif., a home that has newly undergone a modern-minded overhaul. With not even 1,700 square feet of crisply contemporary living […]

