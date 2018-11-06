Gavin Polone Sells Home in Beverly Hills Post Office Area (EXCLUSIVE)

After almost a year and a half, powerhouse television producer Gavin Polone has sold a contemporized 1950s ranch-style residence in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills for a bit below $2.3 million. The sale price is notably below its original $2.8 million asking price but still profitably above the not quite $1.9 million the eight-time Emmy nominated “Curb Your Enthusiasm” producer paid for the property in late 2015. Secured behind electronic gates at the tail end of a sleepy cul-de-sac, the unassuming residence has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,900 square feet.

A modest entrance hall with polished concrete floors leads to a combination living and dining room with gleaming, exotic wood floors and a minimalistic concrete fireplace. A neighboring family room has a second, oversize fireplace set into a smooth and alluringly austere concrete wall. The kitchen, little changed since Polone purchased the property, is expensively if generically fitted with glossy black granite counter tops, cherry wood-toned cabinets and premium-quality stainless steel appliances. Guest bedrooms are average but adequate in size; the much more ample master bedroom includes a spacious, custom-fitted closet and an updated bathroom souped-up with a steam shower and a jetted garden tub.

Accessible from the dining room, family room and master bedroom, a partly trellis-covered dining- and lounging-patio leads to a refurbished swimming pool and spa nestled into a steep, rugged hillside that ensures total privacy.

Polone, who produced the 2017 feature “A Dog’s Purpose” and its upcoming sequel, “A Dog’s Journey,” owns the house next door, a similarly unassuming ranch-style house he picked up in late 2016 for almost $2 million. He also owns a much more impressively scaled and distinctively contemporary, 2.3-acre compound high in the Hollywood Hills that he bought in the late 1990s.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty