Gary Oldman Secretly Sells to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (EXCLUSIVE)

Gary Oldham Sells Los Feliz Home
CREDIT: Oldham: Rex/Shuttertock
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5 million
Size:
(approx.) 3,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus 1-bed/1-bath gueshouse

Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, star of the short-lived 2016-17 fantasy drama “The Shannara Chronicles.” Built in the early 1920s, the vine-encrusted Georgian Colonial is said to have once been home to silent screen star Julia Faye, a mistress of Cecil B. DeMille, who conveniently lived in the nearby Laughlin Park enclave, The walled and gated corner property was previously owned by an executive at Symantec who sold it to Oldman in 2011 for a bit below $2.9 million.

Since the property was not listed on the open market, details are slim, but tax records and other available resources indicate the distinguished residence sits invisibly behind secured gates and a thick hedge on a double-wide lot of almost half of an acre with three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet. An additional bedroom and bathroom for guests or staff sit atop a detached two-car garage. Presumably Oldman made any number of alterations and improvements to the house and property, but at the time of his purchase, main-floor public and family spaces gave way to expansive terraces and a great sweep of lawn surrounded by mature gardens along with a small citrus grove and a swimming pool and spa set into a sunny clearing.

Oldman has more or less permanently relocated to Palm Springs, Calif., while Hudgens, who stars in the formulaic, lighter-than-air Netflix Christmas movie “The Princess Switch,” continues to own a substantially larger, generically Mediterranean residence in Studio City, Calif., she bought in 2008, while still in her teens, for a tetch less than $2.9 million.

  • Gary Oldham Sells Los Feliz Home

    Gary Oldman Secretly Sells to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

    Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  • Rihanna House

    Rihanna Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  • Demi Lovato House

    Demi Lovato Rents Out Laurel Canyon Residence

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  • Steve Levitan House

    Steve Levitan Leases Out Home on Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

  • Joe Sumner House

    Musician Joe Sumner Lists Renovated Craftsman Cottage in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin […]

