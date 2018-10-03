Film Producer Gary Gilbert Makes Off-Market Deal for Beverly Hills Mansion

Not so secret word on the Platinum Triangle real estate gossip grapevine is that mortgage tycoon turned television and movie producer Gary Gilbert, founder and CEO of Gilbert Films, has substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles, Calif., with the $26.5 million off-market purchase of a stately white-brick Georgian mansion behind gates on a wide, gently curved Beverly Hills street lined with swaying, supermodel slender palms. The sale price, one of the highest ever for a single family house in the so-called “flats” of Beverly Hills that stretch south from Sunset Boulevard, is well above the $20.5 million that the sellers, digital entrepreneur Jared Pobre and former professional wrestler Stacy Keibler, paid for the then brand-new spec-built residence just over three years ago.

Designed by architect Thomas Proctor to invisibly integrate modern-day creature comforts with elegant, 1930s period details, the property offers a total of eight bedrooms and 9 full and three half bathrooms in 13,746-square-feet. Polished black and white checkerboard marble floors imbue the foyer with timeless elegance; a library wrapped in sumptuous walnut paneling offers a convenient wet bar; and baronial formal living and dining rooms bask in 11-foot ceilings with intricately detailed ceiling moldings and herringbone-pattern hardwood floor boards.

More Dirt Giacomo Gianniotti Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE) Sydney Tamiia Poitier Lists in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Family quarters comprise a vast, sun-filled kitchen and family room that opens to the backyard as well as a subterranean level finished to the same high-brow standards as the upper two levels with a gym, a state-of-the-art screening room and a wine cellar/tasting lounge. Four ample, en suite guest and family bedrooms as well as a second family room are joined on the second floor by a sprawling master suite replete with dual marble bathrooms and two fitted walk-in closets, the larger lined with internally lit glass-fronted wardrobes.

The back of the house wraps around three sides of a courtyard terrace and a covered porch outside the family room includes an outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen. A lush sweep of lawn is bordered by towering hedges that provide maximum privacy from any nosy neighbors while skinny-dipping in the sparkling swimming pool and spa and a spacious, detached cabana contains an en suite bedroom for staff or guests and an airy living room that spills out through French doors to a poolside loggia.

The “La La Land” and “The Kids Are Alright” producer, who along with his multibillionaire businessman brother Dan Gilbert and mononymic musician and entrepreneur Usher co-owns the 2016 NBA Championship winning Cleveland Cavaliers, has long owned a boxy, low-slung and decidedly contemporary residence high in the snazzy, sought after Bird Streets neighborhood above L.A.’s Sunset Strip that was picked up in 2004 for $5.4 million from design savvy sitcom superstar Courtney Cox.

Both the seller and buyer were represented by Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Newmark Residential who declined to comment.