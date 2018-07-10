Rent a Slice of Frank Sinatra Heaven in Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

The Malibu getaway of one of showbiz’s most iconic couples, Frank and Barbara Sinatra, is now available to deep-pocketed seekers of sea and sand as a fully furnished, short-term summer rental with a skin-blistering price of $110,000 per month. Married in 1976, the swinging couple acquired the Broad Beach property in 1990 for $3 million, quickly tore down the existing cottage and replaced it with a spacious if otherwise unassuming residence of just under 6,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The elevator-equipped home offers an immense living, dining and entertaining space with scads of built-ins, a fireplace and a walk-in wet bar plus a spacious eat-in kitchen with commercial-grade range. Under a vaulted ceiling with head-on ocean and sunset view, the airy second-floor master suite encompasses a private terrace, two bathrooms, a steam room and a hair salon. A wind-protected interior courtyard contains a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa; an awning-shaded terrace outside the living room gives way to a deep, grassy yard and sandy path to the beach.

Despite an unsightly rock retaining wall that area residents installed to keep the ocean from further eroding the beach and washing up into their multimillion-dollar living rooms, Broad Beach has long attracted a who’s who of Hollywood, including current and former homeowners Dustin Hoffman, Ray Romano, Marta Kauffman, Goldie Hawn, Carroll O’Connor, Dinah Shore and Steven Spielberg.

Ol’ Blue Eyes, who died in 1998, and Lady Blue Eyes, who passed away at 90 last year, famously owned homes all across Los Angeles as well as in the Coachella Valley. The crooner’s most recognizable residence, Twin Palms, in the heart of Palm Springs with a piano-shaped swimming pool, can be rented by Rat Pack fantasists starting at $2,200 a night. Villa Maggio, the suave singer’s semi-remote 7.5-acre retreat perched 4,300 feet above the desert floor in the craggy mountains above Palm Desert, is currently for sale at $3.7 million.

listing photos: Pacific Union