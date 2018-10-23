Frances Bean Cobain Sells Hollywood Hills Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Frances Bean Cobain, low-profile but card-carrying member of the rock ’n’ roll aristocracy, has sold a vintage Spanish bungalow nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in the foothills above Hollywood for a bit more than $2.3 million. Completely hidden behind a huge, slightly unruly hedge and secured by wrought iron driveway gates, the two-story residence was designed by architect Carl Jules Weyl and built in 1930 with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in just under 3,400 square feet.

The 26-year-old occasional model, visual artist and only daughter of infamously erratic Hole frontwoman Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, purchased the property in 2011 for a tetch more than $1.8 million, right after she inherited just over a third of her late father’s estate.. Carefully maintained with well-preserved architectural detailing that includes refinished original wood and tile floors, vibrant period-tile work, and a variety of authentic light fixtures, Cobain once occupied the property with her now ex-husband, indie musician Isaiah Silva.

A central foyer with colorfully tiled staircase set into a broad arch is flanked by a spacious living room with fireplace and hand-stenciled beams across a raised, exposed wood ceiling on one side, and a dining room that features a Regency-inspired tracery ceiling detail on the other. With white Shaker-style cabinets and classic white subway-tile backsplashes, the high-end if otherwise generic kitchen was last renovated prior to Cobain’s purchase. There’s an en suite den or guest bedroom on the main floor and two more upstairs bedrooms that share a vintage tiled Jack ’n’ Jill style bathroom. The master suite offers ample closet space plus a dressing room, a private terrace and an eye-popping, riotously multicolored tile bathroom.

More Dirt Clive Robertson Cuts Price Above Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

A detached, two-car garage was converted to a recording studio/screening room, and the sun-dappled backyard is nestled snugly into a steep, wooded hillside.

It’s not clear what Cobain’s longer-term real estate plans are, but circumstantial digital evidence suggests she was temporarily shacked up in a four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom contemporary above the Sunset Strip that’s owned by Sara Gilbert and currently available as a luxury lease at nearly $20,000 per month.

listing photos: The Agency