Frances Bean Cobain Seeks Sale of Vintage Spanish in Hollywood Hills

Frances Bean Cobain, rock ‘n’ roll royal daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, hoisted her vintage Spanish residence in the low-key foothills above Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $2.695 million. The visual artist and part-time fashion model, featured in the spring/summer 2017 advertising campaign for Marc Jacobs, paid $1.825 million for the well preserved and carefully updated Spanish Colonial in 2011, the year after she inherited 37% of her late father’s estate from which, according to reports that cite documents filed in connection to her late 2017 divorce from musician Isaiah Silva, the 25-year-old reportedly earns more than $100,000 a month.

Completely hidden behind a high hedge and secured entry gates with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,357-square-feet, the two-story, circa 1930 residence was designed by architect Carl Jules Weyl and retains an impressive array of beautifully maintained original architectural and decorative details including colorful decorative tiles, hand-forged iron work, a variety of stained and leaded glass windows and numerous vintage light fixtures.

With warm terra-cotta floor tiles and an elegantly articulated ceiling detail, the central entrance gallery leads to a living room that manages to be both intimate and capacious with rich, medium brown hardwood floors, a vaulted exposed wood ceiling with hand-stenciled beams and an imposing fireplace with antique carved stone mantel and tile accented hearth. Opposite the living room, a den/dining room adjoins a 1930s-inspired farmhouse-style eat-in kitchen outfitted with top-end designer appliances, a walk-in pantry and white subway tile back splashes on unfussy, snow-white Shaker-style cabinetry. A small study and en suite guest bedroom complete the main floor while two more guest bedrooms linked by a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom share the upper floor with the master suite that offers a private balcony, ample closets plus a dressing area and a bathroom sheathed in an eye-popping pasticcio of multi-colored tiles.

Both the living room and dining room/den open through wood-trimmed glass doors to a tree-shaded backyard and, unsurprisingly given the residence’s most recent residents, a detached two-car garage set behind wrought iron driveway gates was converted to a recording studio/screening room.

