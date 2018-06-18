You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Frances Bean Cobain Seeks Sale of Vintage Spanish in Hollywood Hills

FrancesCobain_HH2
FrancesCobain_HH3
FrancesCobain_HH4
FrancesCobain_HH5
Los Angeles, Calif.
$2.695 million
3,357 square feet, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms

Frances Bean Cobain, rock ‘n’ roll royal daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, hoisted her vintage Spanish residence in the low-key foothills above Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $2.695 million. The visual artist and part-time fashion model, featured in the spring/summer 2017 advertising campaign for Marc Jacobs, paid $1.825 million for the well preserved and carefully updated Spanish Colonial in 2011, the year after she inherited 37% of her late father’s estate from which, according to reports that cite documents filed in connection to her late 2017 divorce from musician Isaiah Silva, the 25-year-old reportedly earns more than $100,000 a month.

Completely hidden behind a high hedge and secured entry gates with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,357-square-feet, the two-story, circa 1930 residence was designed by architect Carl Jules Weyl and retains an impressive array of beautifully maintained original architectural and decorative details including colorful decorative tiles, hand-forged iron work, a variety of stained and leaded glass windows and numerous vintage light fixtures.

With warm terra-cotta floor tiles and an elegantly articulated ceiling detail, the central entrance gallery leads to a living room that manages to be both intimate and capacious with rich, medium brown hardwood floors, a vaulted exposed wood ceiling with hand-stenciled beams and an imposing fireplace with antique carved stone mantel and tile accented hearth. Opposite the living room, a den/dining room adjoins a 1930s-inspired farmhouse-style eat-in kitchen outfitted with top-end designer appliances, a walk-in pantry and white subway tile back splashes on unfussy, snow-white Shaker-style cabinetry. A small study and en suite guest bedroom complete the main floor while two more guest bedrooms linked by a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom share the upper floor with the master suite that offers a private balcony, ample closets plus a dressing area and a bathroom sheathed in an eye-popping pasticcio of multi-colored tiles.

Both the living room and dining room/den open through wood-trimmed glass doors to a tree-shaded backyard and, unsurprisingly given the residence’s most recent residents, a detached two-car garage set behind wrought iron driveway gates was converted to a recording studio/screening room.

The property is being represented by Billy Rose at The Agency.

