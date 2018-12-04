×
Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

Eva Longoria Sells Los Angeles Mansion
Eva Longoria is so eager to dump her former compound high in the Hollywood Hills that she’s willing to endure a $2.6 million dollar gut punch to her pocketbook on the sprawling, multi-acre property she scooped up about three years ago from Tom Cruise for $11.4 million and now has available at the bargain-basement price of $9.8 million.

Laced with stone pathways that connect the various structures, the not quite three-acre spread occupies a private promontory with two self-contained and fully renovated residences, one a French Country villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the other a stone-quoined manor house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property additionally includes two detached studios and a small stone cottage with an unusual, completely tiled interior that features a fireplace and high-end kitchen. Numerous stone terraces provide panoramic mountain-, canyon- and city-lights views while a wooden footbridge picturesquely traverses a lagoon-style swimming pool. Marketing materials indicate the compound is being offered with an adjacent parcel located outside the driveway gates as well as proposed plans for a comprehensive renovation by renowned architect Mark Rios.

Unfortunately for Longoria, who late last year shelled out $13.5 million for an 11,000-square-foot contemporary mansion in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills and maintains a modest house above Malibu’s Zuma Beach that she bought a decade ago for $2.5 million, this is not the first time she’ll take a considerable loss on the sale of a multimillion-dollar home. Earlier this year, she dumped an 8,600-square-foot residence in a historic neighborhood above Hollywood for not quite $3.2 million, more than $400,000 less than the $3.6 million she paid about a dozen years earlier.

listing photos: The Agency

