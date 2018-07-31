Ellen Pompeo Sells Spanish Villa in Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Ellen Pompeo, one of the highest-paid actors on television, with a $20 million annual contract for her long-running role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has sold a 1920s Spanish villa positioned high on an elevated double lot in the historic Whitley Heights neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood for tad less than $2.8 million. Property records show the new owner as Sandra J. Brant, long-ago ex-wife of contemporary art-collecting industrialist Peter Brant; long-time partner and widow of vaunted writer, editor and culture critic Ingrid Sischy; and, as the former CEO and publisher of now-shuttered Interview magazine, a member of the art- and literature-centric international glitterati.­­­­

With many intact and restored period details such as stone balustrades and gilt-trimmed ceiling beams, the just shy of 2,500-square-foot two-bedroom and two-bathroom residence was acquired by Pompeo close to 13 years ago for $1.35 million. A grand, double-height living room with oversized fireplace and three gigantic arched windows leads to a cozy media den; a roomy separate dining room opens to a kitchen with antique terra-cotta floor tiles.

Both bedrooms are upstairs and, less than ideally, share a Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom. Manicured gardens sit atop high ramparts and include sculpted hedges, thick lawns, a variety of fruit trees and a sparkling swimming pool in the slim western shadows of four picturesquely tall palm trees.

East Coast-based Brant’s plum residential holdings include a turn-of-the-20th-century townhouse in New York City’s West Village and a spectacularly sited Stanford White-designed cottage in Montauk, N.Y. Meanwhile, Pompeo and her low-profile music-producer husband Chris Ivery maintain a heady handful of homes that, in addition to a custom-built getaway on nearly 8.5 sylvan acres in Sag Harbor, N.Y., currently for sale at just under $3.5 million, include an 8,000-square-foot mansion in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood as well as a redesigned Buff & Hensman-designed home on an oceanfront bluff in Malibu. They nabbed the latter property in 2014 for almost $6.4 million from sitcom-creating supernova Marta Kauffman.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland