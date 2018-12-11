×
Ellen Page Lists Hollywood Hills Mid-Century Home

Ellen Page Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.995 million
Size:
1,528 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Canadian-born actress and producer Ellen Page has put her post-and-beam built mid-century modern pavilion in the celeb-studded Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles up for sale at a bit below $2 million. The 2007 Oscar nominee, currently co-host of the LGBTQ-oriented travel series “Gaycation” and also filming the upcoming Netflix sequel miniseries “Tales of the City,” based on the novels of Armistead Maupin, purchased the property about 4.5 years ago for a mite more than $1.7 million from tennis pro Venus Williams.

Privately positioned behind gates with an unexpectedly spacious, multi-car motor court plus a two-car car port, the humbly proportioned if hardly inexpensive, low-slung mid-1950s residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a just over 1,500-square feet of thoughtfully calibrated interior space that blends classic mid-century architecture with up-to-date creature comforts.

Relaxed, light filled open-plan living and dining spaces are roomy enough to accommodate a couple of cozy lounging areas and feature a pitched and beamed ceiling with clerestory windows, honey-blond hardwood floors and a massive stacked stone fireplace that is original to the house. With a sky light overhead and smooth terrazzo floors underfoot, the galley style kitchen cuts a smart, utilitarian streak with sleek, designer grade appliances and simple and unadorned but expensively custom wood cabinetry. Modest guest bedrooms, one furnished as an office, have glass sliders and bespoke built-in wardrobes while the master bedroom offers a bit more space to stretch out along with exterior access and a small but luxuriously appointed en suite bathroom with marble-lined shower behind a sheet of frameless glass.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass throughout the house slide open to a variety of outdoor areas including a long, slender graveled patio, a swimming pool that gives way that a sun dappled patch of lawn and a deck daringly cantilevered over the hillside with an over-the-treetops cross-canyon view.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman

