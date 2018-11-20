×

Elisha Cuthbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Home

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$12,500 per month
Size:
2,109 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert, currently starring on the Netflix comedy “The Ranch,” is asking $12,500 per month for a modestly sized home just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. A longtime regular on a variety of men’s magazines’ “hottest women” lists and married to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf, Cuthbert paid almost $1.65 million for the property in 2005, right around the time she starred in the cult-favorite re-make of the 1953 slasher film “House of Wax.”

Built into the foothills behind the Chateau Marmont Hotel and well positioned atop a street-level two-car garage behind a fetching riot of bougainvillea, the two-story residence is described in marketing materials as a “celebrity-centric” home that is “architecturally designed in French Country styling.” There are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 2,100 square feet.

Constructed in the 1930s and updated for a modern lifestyle in a manner that preserves some original features and detailing, the house opens to a classic center-hall foyer and partly paneled living/dining room with original walk-in wet bar. A bank of decidedly contemporary accordion-fold glass doors opens the room to a courtyard patio carved into the steep hillside with an outdoor fireplace integrated into a curvaceous concrete-block retaining wall. A rustic, hand-hewn ceiling beam adds patina to the combination den and renovated kitchen that features marble countertops and high-quality stainless steel appliances. One of the guest bedrooms and the master suite have French doors to Juliet balconies with oblique, city lights views. Stairs in the terraced and tropically planted backyard wind up to a high deck with tree-framed cross-canyon and city views.

listing photos: Compass

