Dolph Lundgren Lands Muscular Modern Above Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish-born action-pic veteran Dolph Lundgren, best known for his 1985 role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” and more recently as Gunner Jenson in “The Expendables” franchise, has splashed out $3.9 million for a glass, steel and concrete architectural in the serpentine streets above the ever-chic Sunset Plaza shopping and dining district along Sunset Boulevard. The sleek and luxuriously outfitted, triple-story residence contains three and potentially more bedrooms and three full bathrooms (plus two powder rooms) in a bit more than 5,200 square feet.

Main floor living spaces spoke off a glass-walled foyer that features a muscular steel-and-wood open-tread floating staircase. The living room has a TV-surmounted fireplace; there’s a separate dining room; and the center-island kitchen opens to a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a city-lights view — albeit one marred by a telephone pole and thick tangle of telephone wires.

Tucked down on the ground floor with two two-car garages are a windowless office/den with wet bar and half bathroom; and a petite, four-seat suede-walled screening room with state-of-the-art projection system. Two ample, en suite guest bedrooms plus a den share the uppermost floor with a master suite that benefits from a fireplace, small balcony and huge walk-in closet. A plunge pool is snugly nestled into a slim and shady courtyard behind the house and a partly awning-shaded roof terrace sits high enough to allow for an unobstructed, canyon-framed view over Los Angeles.

Educated as a chemical engineer and awarded a prestigious Fulbright scholarship at MIT before he hooked up with avant-garde performer Grace Jones and dropped out to take up acting, the 60-year-old actor, director and producer is experiencing a professional resurgence with a number of films in various stages of production, including the “Rocky” franchise sequel “Creed II” and the drama “Without You I’m Nothing.”

listing photos: Douglas Elliman