You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spec-Built Home in the Hamptons Features DJ Khaled as Investor (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Khaled_Deng_Confluent_HAMP2
Khaled_Deng_Confluent_HAMP3
Khaled_Deng_Confluent_HAMP4
View Gallery 4 Images
Location:
Southampton, N.Y.
Price:
$3.75 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market at $3.75 million.

Described in marketing materials as a “modern farmhouse” and sequestered at the end of a long, winding drive amid lush lawns on more than three acres that abut an unspoiled 20-acre land preserve the ensures a leafy solitude, the ultra-luxe residence delivers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 6,000-square-feet. Represented by Matt Breitenbach at Compass, digital marketing materials for the brand new estate don’t include interior images but indicate the traditional exterior hides a modern-minded open floor plan with four interior fireplaces and a finished basement. A two-car garage is attached to the house by a glassed-in breezeway and a spacious loggia with TV-surmounted outdoor fireplace overlooks a simple, rectangular swimming pool and a great sweep of lawn surrounded by dense woodlands.

More Dirt

Over the last couple of years, Khaled, who launched the We The Best furniture line earlier this year and is currently caught up in a lawsuit regarding an alleged cryptocurrency scam, has been making quite a name for himself in the property gossip columns from coast to coast. Not quite two years ago he paid British pop star Robbie Williams $9.9 million for an almost 11,000-square-foot pseudo-chateau in a famously celebrity-stocked, guard-gated enclave in the mansion-filled mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks and in Miami Beach, Fla., where he’s owned a large water front Mediterranean home since 2015 when he scooped it up for $3.84 million, Khaled recently completed the $21.75 million purchase of a nearly 13,000-square-foot water front contemporary with nine bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms plus a two-story, open-air poolside pavilion with kitchen, bathroom and fireplace.

listing photos: Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • A Picture Made Available on 20

    Martin Garrix Named Top DJ for Third Year in a Row

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

  • CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ to Promote

    CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ Summit to Promote Diversity in the Music Industry

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

  • Paula AbduliHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals, Las

    Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage Head-First During Concert

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

  • Jeff Lynne's ELO

    Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Tour Dates

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Calls on Creators to Rally Against EU Copyright Legislation

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

  • Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution’ World Tour

    Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution’ World Tour Dates

    A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad