Spec-Built Home in the Hamptons Features DJ Khaled as Investor (EXCLUSIVE)

A newly constructed residence in the thickly wooded and relatively unsung but hardly inexpensive North Sea area of Southampton, N.Y., conceived and built by a consortium of investors that include Santa Monica-based boutique developer Confluent Development, NBA player Luol Deng and hip hop heavyweight and social media marketing powerhouse DJ Khaled, has come to market at $3.75 million.

Described in marketing materials as a “modern farmhouse” and sequestered at the end of a long, winding drive amid lush lawns on more than three acres that abut an unspoiled 20-acre land preserve the ensures a leafy solitude, the ultra-luxe residence delivers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 6,000-square-feet. Represented by Matt Breitenbach at Compass, digital marketing materials for the brand new estate don’t include interior images but indicate the traditional exterior hides a modern-minded open floor plan with four interior fireplaces and a finished basement. A two-car garage is attached to the house by a glassed-in breezeway and a spacious loggia with TV-surmounted outdoor fireplace overlooks a simple, rectangular swimming pool and a great sweep of lawn surrounded by dense woodlands.

Over the last couple of years, Khaled, who launched the We The Best furniture line earlier this year and is currently caught up in a lawsuit regarding an alleged cryptocurrency scam, has been making quite a name for himself in the property gossip columns from coast to coast. Not quite two years ago he paid British pop star Robbie Williams $9.9 million for an almost 11,000-square-foot pseudo-chateau in a famously celebrity-stocked, guard-gated enclave in the mansion-filled mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks and in Miami Beach, Fla., where he’s owned a large water front Mediterranean home since 2015 when he scooped it up for $3.84 million, Khaled recently completed the $21.75 million purchase of a nearly 13,000-square-foot water front contemporary with nine bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms plus a two-story, open-air poolside pavilion with kitchen, bathroom and fireplace.

listing photos: Compass