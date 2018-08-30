Dick Cavett Re-Lists Fabled Hamptons Hideaway With Huge Price Chop

Veteran talk show host and comedian Dick Cavett and his wife Martha Rogers Cavett have gotten serious about selling “Tick Hall,” their bluff-top getaway in the low-key but high-priced Hamptons community of Montauk, N.Y., re-listing the fabled spread at $48.5 million, a staggering $13.5 million below the $62 million price tag the property was saddled with when it first came to market in May of 2017.

Built for businessman Alexander E. Orr in 1882 as one of seven shingle-style “cottages” clustered along a rugged, wind-tossed bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean — they are collectively known as the Seven Sisters — the original house was designed by famously flamboyant high-society architect Stanford White and superbly sited by esteemed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead, designer of New York City’s Central Park, on a high point that affords almost every room a sweeping view up and down the coastline.

The original residence and all of it’s contents burned to the ground in 1997 and Cavett and his late wife Carrie Nye made extraordinary efforts to rebuild an exact replica of the original house. Architectural plans for the house were unavailable so Cavett and Nye relied on memories, photographs and other unorthodox methods to faithfully re-construct the residence, even resorting to measuring the height of their dogs to compare against photographs to determine the correct height for windowsills. The painstaking reconstruction was the subject of a 2003 documentary “From the Ashes: The Life and Times of Tick Hall”.

According to marketing and press materials provided by listing agent Karen Kelly at Corcoran, the intricately detailed and elegantly appointed triple-story residence has six bedrooms and five bathrooms in approximately 7,000-square-feet. Private pathways crisscross the property and lead to a pristine and all but private stretch of sand known to locals as “Cavett’s Cove” and, around the time the house was rebuilt, Cavett added a serene freshwater pond and a secluded, lagoon-style swimming pool. In 2008 Cavett smartly sold 77 of the surrounding acres for $18 million in a successful effort to preserve the land from ever being further developed.

The Emmy winning TV personality, now in his early 80s, has been much in the mood to shake up his impressive real estate portfolio over the last year or two. Earlier this year he listed a rambling apartment on New York City’s Central Park West with an asking price of $5.995 million — it quickly sold for $5.6 million — and last year he shelled out just over $3.3 million for a grand Georgian mansion of nearly 16,000-square-feet in Ridgefield, Conn., that was built in 1912 for U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain James Stokes and, so the scuttlebutt goes, subsequently owned by Harry Houdini’s brother, Dr. Leopold Weiss, ice and beer tycoon Samuel Rubel and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” actor Robert Vaughn.

aerial images: Dead on Design; exterior and interior images: Chris Foster