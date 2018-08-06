Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Townhouse

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diane Kruger House
CREDIT: Property Shark; ARNOLD JEROCKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$11.75 million
Size:
(approx.) 3,800 square feet

New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village.

Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the four-story Federal-style red-brick townhouse wasn’t listed on the open market. However, marketing materials from when the property was previously for sale indicate the semi-detached townhouse measures in, as was first noted in The Wall Street Journal, at around 3,800-square-feet with eight fireplaces, three exposures that fill the house with natural light throughout the day, and a roof terrace from which there are panoramic city views. And, though it’s quite possible and probably highly likely it’s been substantially altered, the townhouse was at one time configured with up to five bedrooms and four bathrooms and included a plethora of restored original architectural details mixed with modern-day creature comforts such as central heat and air conditioning and an integrated, whole-house sound system.

More Dirt

For now, the uncommonly and arguably unfairly attractive couple, he a former fashion model who for the last eight years has held down a pivotal role on “The Walking Dead” and she a fashion-savvy former model who will appear as in the titular role in the TV mini-series “The Kellyanne Conway Story” as well as opposite Kristen Stewart in the hotly anticipated big screen bio-drama “JT Leroy,” still own their respective New York City bachelor and bachelorette pads.

Kruger, who in the fall of 2017 sold a modern villa in West Hollywood, Calif., she shared with ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson for $5.767 million, sold a small but stylish two-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village in May 2017 for $1.11 million and at the same time substantially upgraded up to a not-quite 2,000-square-foot full-floor loft in a classic cast iron Tribeca building she scooped up for $4.2 million. Kruger listed the apartment on the open market earlier this year at $4.7 million and the price dropped to $4.4 million before it was taken off the market in late June. Reedus, who’s appeared in numerous music videos including for Keith Richards, Björk, R.E.M. and Lady Gaga, continues to own a sleekly finished two-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom duplex penthouse atop an unassuming but upscale boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood he picked up in 2013 for $3.8 million.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Dirt

  • Diane Kruger House

    Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Townhouse

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used'

    Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used' to Drive Up Price of 'Brady Bunch' House

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Usher House

    Usher Drops Georgia Mansion at Deep Discount

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Aaron Lustig House

    Soap Star Aaron Lustig Slips Out of Sherman Oaks Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Kim Raver House

    Kim Raver and Manu Boyer Re-List Modern Bungalow in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Kristin Cavallari House

    Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Procure Tony Hobby Farm Near Nashville

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

  • Jennie Garth Selling Studio City Home

    ‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Lists Home Above Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village. Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad