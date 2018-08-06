Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Townhouse

New York City-based Tinseltown couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus cemented their two-year-long romance with the $11.75 million, off-market acquisition of a handsome 19th-century townhouse in the bustling heart of New York City’s historic, charming and profoundly pricey West Village.

Prominently sited across a postage-stamp sized island parklet from a reliably traffic thronged avenue, the four-story Federal-style red-brick townhouse wasn’t listed on the open market. However, marketing materials from when the property was previously for sale indicate the semi-detached townhouse measures in, as was first noted in The Wall Street Journal, at around 3,800-square-feet with eight fireplaces, three exposures that fill the house with natural light throughout the day, and a roof terrace from which there are panoramic city views. And, though it’s quite possible and probably highly likely it’s been substantially altered, the townhouse was at one time configured with up to five bedrooms and four bathrooms and included a plethora of restored original architectural details mixed with modern-day creature comforts such as central heat and air conditioning and an integrated, whole-house sound system.

For now, the uncommonly and arguably unfairly attractive couple, he a former fashion model who for the last eight years has held down a pivotal role on “The Walking Dead” and she a fashion-savvy former model who will appear as in the titular role in the TV mini-series “The Kellyanne Conway Story” as well as opposite Kristen Stewart in the hotly anticipated big screen bio-drama “JT Leroy,” still own their respective New York City bachelor and bachelorette pads.

Kruger, who in the fall of 2017 sold a modern villa in West Hollywood, Calif., she shared with ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson for $5.767 million, sold a small but stylish two-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village in May 2017 for $1.11 million and at the same time substantially upgraded up to a not-quite 2,000-square-foot full-floor loft in a classic cast iron Tribeca building she scooped up for $4.2 million. Kruger listed the apartment on the open market earlier this year at $4.7 million and the price dropped to $4.4 million before it was taken off the market in late June. Reedus, who’s appeared in numerous music videos including for Keith Richards, Björk, R.E.M. and Lady Gaga, continues to own a sleekly finished two-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom duplex penthouse atop an unassuming but upscale boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood he picked up in 2013 for $3.8 million.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark