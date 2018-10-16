Dermot Mulroney Flips Home Near Hancock Park (EXCLUSIVE)

Apparently Dermot Mulroney has caught a case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, because the “August: Osage County” actor is already looking to sell a 1920s Spanish bungalow in a quietly affluent Hancock Park-adjacent neighborhood of Los Angeles for a bit less than $2.1 million after buying it about five months ago for the barest of smidgens less than that. The single-story home, also available for rent at $10,000 per month, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in just under 2,100-square-feet.

A small, gated courtyard and itty-bitty entrance vestibule give way to an airy living room under a 14-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling with dark hardwood floors and an opulent, carved fireplace that might actually be more apt in a European chateau or, as likely, a suburban McMansion. There’s a separate dining room and an eat-in kitchen arranged around a large center island with two-toned cabinetry, granite countertops and French doors to the backyard.

Two guest bedrooms share a good-sized hall bathroom; the master suite is privately positioned at the rear of the residence with French doors to the yard and a bathroom with claw-footed bathtub and separate shower. A lounging and dining terrace along the back of the house has a built-in barbecue and circular fire pit. The compact yard includes a rugged patch of lawn, a couple of raised planting beds for growing herbs and vegetables and a detached two-car garage.

The 1990s romantic comedy staple, set to appear in a number of upcoming productions including the motorcycle road-trip adventure “Sgt. Will Gardner,” has owned a neighboring residence since late 2016, acquired for about $1.66 million, as well as a two-story Craftsman cottage with poolside guesthouse across town in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood, which he bought in 2004 for $2.5 million.

listing photos: Halton Pardee