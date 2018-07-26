Dennis Quaid and Ex-Wife Kimberly Buffington-Quaid List Pacific Palisades Home

Though they ended their tumultuous, on-again/off-again union almost two years ago, Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington-Quaid only recently finalized their divorce and, hence, unsurprisingly, their beautifully restored and lavishly updated mini-mansion in Pacific Palisades, Calif., has come for sale with an asking price of $6.495 million. The erstwhile couple acquired the late 1920s Spanish a bit more than five years ago — just before one of their previous divorce petitions was dismissed because they’d once again reconciled — for $5.1 million. So the celebrity real estate gossip goes, the home was occupied after their 2016 split by ex-Mrs. Quaid who, according to published reports about the terms of their divorce, was granted a $2 million lump sum payment, another $1 million from property settlements and nearly $14,000 a month in child support.

All but completely invisible behind an extraordinarily tall wall of bamboo and an electronic driveway gate that opens to a ten-car motor court where a pair of stout palms stand like sentries next to an elevated porch set into a carved stone doorway, the Sunset Boulevard estate offers a total of six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in 6,114-square-feet of living space where original architectural details such as leaded stained glass windows are seamlessly integrated with modern day creature comforts such as a state of the art security system.

A circular foyer steps up to an elegantly proportioned reception gallery and stair hall that steps down to a spectacular living room that marketing materials describe as “reminiscent of the Biltmore Hotel.” Two fanciful wrought iron chandeliers hang from the double-height exposed wood ceiling, a handful of towering arched windows fill the room with natural light and a massive stone fireplace anchors the decidedly grand space. The dining room comfortably seats ten next to a massive stained glass window and the expensively outfitted high-end eat-in kitchen, arranged around a marble-topped work island and tiled all the way up to the ceiling in white subway tiles, features antique stone floor tiles. A cozy den or library looks out over the motor court through a room-wide picture window and a bantam screening room with another enormous picture window is equipped with a high-definition projector.

Beneath a striking trio of tall and slender, metal-trimmed casement windows with several strategically placed stained glass panels, the stone-tread staircase ascends to the upper level where three en suite guest bedrooms are joined by a circular office with inlaid stone floor, a secondary den or children’s play room and a comfortably decadent master suite that opens to an entry vestibule and encompasses a roomy sleeping area under a shallow barrel vaulted ceiling, a spacious sitting area, a lavishly fitted and compartmentalized walk-in closet and dressing room, and a vintage-inspired marble bathroom with claw-footed soaking tub and steam shower.

There’s a small, mirror-walled yoga studio/fitness room tucked up under the house, a central courtyard that opens to the backyard plus an elevated terrace atop a two-car garage that looks over a low, picturesquely bougainvillea draped wall to the a partly grassy backyard that’s hemmed in by a visually impenetrable hedges with a swimming pool and spa set into a basket weave pattern red brick terrace.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated veteran actor, now in his early 60s with a handful of projects in various stages of production including the upcoming James Franco starring sci-fi flick “Kin” and the James Franco directed drama “The Pretenders,” sold his Austin, Texas, home earlier this year for about $3.5 million and appears to have relocated to a snazzily outfitted ultra-contemporary nestled into ridgeline neighborhood in the low-key but high-priced hills between L.A.’s Mandeville and Sullivan Canyons he picked up in late 2017 for $3.9 million.

Listing photos: The Agency