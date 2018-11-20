Denise Richards Rents Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

Though former Bond Girl Denise Richards will join the cast for the upcoming ninth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, ex-husband of “Desperate Housewives” star Nicollette Sheridan, are actually shacked up in a rented beachfront home in beautiful but tragically fire-scorched Malibu that was last listed at $17,500 per month. With almost 3,100 square feet of airy, oceanfront living space, the two-story residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a detached, studio-style bedroom and bathroom separated from the main house by a wind-protected interior courtyard.

A combination living and dining room spans the width of the house with a minimalist raised-hearth fireplace, bright white walls, chocolate brown floor tiles and full-height glass sliders that open to a partly covered oceanfront terrace with a raised sunbathing deck. Clerestory windows fill the slender, all-white galley kitchen with ambient natural light; the second-floor master suite features a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling, a fireplace and a wall of glass sliders to a private deck with panoramic views up and down the mountain-ringed coastline.

The reality-TV veteran and dedicated animal-rights activist has been on a bit of a real estate roller-coaster the past few years. In 2007, shortly after her tabloid-tracked divorce from Charlie Sheen, she paid almost $4.4 million for a sprawling home in Hidden Hills, Calif., which she renovated, expanded and decorated at great expense to include a bordello-themed living room and an indoor/outdoor canine kenneling facility for her famously extensive menagerie. The glam spread first popped up for sale in June 2015 at $7.75 million, and over the next three years the price steadily dropped to a bit below $5 million before it was purchased earlier this year for just over $4.6 million by John and Gloria Gebbia, the former in-laws of onetime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Carlton Gebbia.

listing photos: The Agency