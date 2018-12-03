Demi Lovato Rents Out Laurel Canyon Residence

Not having much luck selling her recently acquired Los Angeles home where over the summer she overdosed on Oxycodone laced with Fentanyl, Disney darling turned internationally renown pop-rock star Demi Lovato has put the three-story contemporary out for rent at $39,500 per month. The 13-time Teen Choice Award and five-time People’s Choice Award winner purchased the property a bit more than two years ago for $8.3 million and, after a series of storms in early 2017 sent the hillside behind the house tumbling into her driveway — the L.A. Department of Building and Safety has declared the hillside secured — set the property out for sale earlier this year with an optimistic asking price of $9.45 million. The property remains available for purchase with a reduced ask of $8.995 million.

Located at the end of a winding cul-de-sac above the Chateau Marmont Hotel and privately positioned behind gates on a plateau notched into a wickedly precipitous hillside directly above often traffic thronged Laurel Canyon Road, the heavily fortified property encompasses almost 1.25 acres with sweeping mountain, canyon and city views. There are four bedrooms, six bathrooms and several entertaining spaces in 5,564-square-feet plus off-street parking for more than half of a dozen cars. Interior spaces are airy and crisply contemporary with pale, bone-colored wide-plank hardwood floors, chalky white walls perfect for displaying artwork and great expanses of glass panels that slip into the walls for an effortless and classically Californian indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

A double-height living room replete with fireplace and a two-story wall of windows is overlooked by a second floor lounge while a more intimate ground floor sitting room spills out to a broad terrace and faux-grassed yard decked out with a small tent for hiding out and quiet meditations. Fitted with marble countertops and shimmering stainless steel backsplashes, the high-end kitchen is arranged around a double wide island and opens to an informal dining area and TV lounge that, in turn, connects through a floor-to-ceiling wall of disappearing glass sliders to the resort-style yard. Guest bedrooms are all en suite and sprinkled throughout the house for maximum privacy and the master includes a private sitting area and two walk-in closets while the entire third floor is given over to a sprawling “club level” entertainment space with professional bar, billiard area, media lounge and large terrace with knee-buckling views of the downtown skyline.

Outside the kitchen and TV lounge, a linear fire feature runs alongside a snazzy, zero edge swimming pool and spa surrounded by a large terrace with outdoor kitchen and a lighted path leads to a TV-equipped gazebo perched on a private promontory that practically hangs over Laurel Canyon.

Lovato, 26, continues to own a Spanish-style residence occupied by her parents and tucked behind a high wall the affluent foothills south of Sherman Oaks, Calif. that she bought in September 2010, shortly after her 18th birthday, for $2.25 million.

Listing photos: The Agency