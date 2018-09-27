Demi Lovato Price Chops Laurel Canyon Contemporary

Disney darling turned international pop star Demi Lovato, currently receiving treatment in an upscale Arizona rehab facility, has slashed the asking price of the Los Angeles residence where she overdosed in late July (2018) from $9.45 million to $8.995 million. The 26-year-old 13-time Teen Choice Award winner and 2017 Grammy nominated “Sober” singer, who has more than 70 million Instagram followers, purchased the three-story contemporary two years ago for $8.3 million. Shortly afterward, before she moved in, a series of storms compromised the hillside behind the house causing mud and debris to gush into the driveway. The property was initially red-tagged as unsafe for entry until damage and threats could be assessed and documents from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety indicate the issues with the hillside have been corrected.

Secured behind imposing gates at the tail end of a winding cul-de-sac on a flat plateau notched into a dizzyingly steep hillside above Laurel Canyon, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,564-square feet of light-filled and glamorously turned out interiors finished with bone-colored wide-plank floor boards and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame cinematic city vistas. Myriad living and entertaining spaces include an intimate lounge with fireplace, a more showy double height formal living room, also with fireplace, and a loft-style second floor family room that overlooks the living room. Arranged around a vast center island and outfitted with gleaming white marble counter tops on bright white cabinetry offset against stainless steel backsplashes, the high-end kitchen is open to a small den/TV lounge that spills out to the backyard through a room-wide bank of full-height glass panels that completely disappear into the wall.

All three guest bedrooms have private bathrooms while the master suite incorporates a sitting area with fireplace and city view terrace, a couple of custom-fitted walk-in closets and a marble bathroom with glass-enclosed shower and two-person soaking tub. Described in current marketing materials as an “upper club level” and “sky lounge,” a window-lined top-floor entertainment space comprises a games area with wet bar, a media lounge with integrated surround sound and a spacious terrace with unobstructed views that make a grandiose sweep over Los Angeles from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

In addition to a roomy motor court and garaging that will accommodate more than half of a dozen cars, the extravagantly lit landscaped areas around the residence include a freeform patch of drought tolerant faux-grass, extensive terracing, a zero-edge swimming pool with spa and integrated fire feature, a built-in grilling station and dining patio, and, at the end of a long, lighted and landscaped path on a tree-shaded promontory, a circular gazebo with cross-canyon city view.

