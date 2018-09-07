Former Madison Square Garden CEO David O’Connor Lists L.A. Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

A sophisticated estate in the low-key but high-toned heart of L.A.’s prestigious Brentwood Park neighborhood, owned by David “Doc” O’Connor and Lona Willams, has come available with an eye-catching price tag of $31.4 million. O’Connor, a powerful former managing partner at CAA who effectively traded Hollywood for New York City in 2015 to be CEO of Madison Square Garden, a plum role from which he stepped down in late 2017, and Williams, a former screenwriter and producer with credits that include the 1990s sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” and the 1999 cult-favorite dark comedy “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” are looking to just about double the $16.3 million they spent on the two parcels that comprise the 1.73-acre spread they acquired in two transactions a dozen years apart.

In 2002 the couple shelled out $5.8 million for the .85-acre parcel with the main house, guesthouse and detached three-car garage and in 2014 they coughed up another $10.5 million for the unremarkable and since razed residence next door. With about 110-feet of street frontage and a depth of more than 335 feet, the now vacant and undeveloped parcel is available on its own at $12.7 million while the main house, guesthouse and garage, the site of a memorable 2007 fundraiser for then Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during which the power went out, can be acquired separately for $18.7 million.

Aristocratically positioned at the head of a sweeping, double-gated semi-circular drive that bends around a circular koi pond serenely set into a lush patch of grass, the fastidiously restored and thoughtfully updated 1920s villa — marketing materials describe it as a “Majestic California Traditional” — measures in at around 6,500-square-feet, per tax records, with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. A two-story guesthouse with poolside loggia contains another bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, a large lounge with built-in media entertainment unit, a full kitchen and a gym.

Arranged around a roomy, pleasantly cloistered stone-paved courtyard anchored by an outdoor fireplace, the U-shaped main house has gracefully proportioned and crisply refined interiors that feature polished espresso-toned hardwood floors and art-friendly white walls embellished with thick, traditional moldings. The house opens to a gracious but still intimately scaled foyer — none of that senselessly grandiose double-height nonsense that has become grimly ubiquitous in multimillion dollar mansions and mid-priced tract homes across the country — that leads to ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a handsome fireplace between French doors to the courtyard. There’s also a library, a family room and a relaxed eat-in kitchen fitted with steely-blue Shaker-style cabinetry and gleaming pair of industrial-style metal pendant lights hung over a double wide island with integrated snack bar.

A broad set of steps leads down from the courtyard to an alluringly private and picturesquely genteel yard with gently undulating, boxwood trimmed lawns surrounded by mature specimen trees and a satisfyingly straightforward, rectangular swimming pool and inset spa bordered by slender strip of flagstone terracing.

A deep dive into property records suggests that when O’Connor and Williams headed east to New York City in 2015, they splashed out $16.25 million for a painstakingly restored and extensively updated 1910 Queen Anne/Renaissance Revival-style townhouse on a pretty, tree-lined Upper West Side block with six bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms in about 8,400-square-feet over seven, elevator-equipped floors.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices