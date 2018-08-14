‘JAG’ Actor David James Elliot Has Brentwood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his wife Nanci Chambers, his co-star for a few years on “JAG,” purchased the almost three-quarters of an acre, double-lot property in the middle-1990s. More than a decade later, they had acclaimed architect Steve Giannetti design an almost 8,000-square-foot Tuscan-style villa that offers four bedrooms and seven bathrooms plus a poolside guesthouse with another bedroom and bathroom.

Interior spaces are afforded an Old World patina with 100-year-old ceiling beams, antiqued paint finishes and a combination of wide-plank oak floorboards and imported floor tiles. In addition to spacious living and dining rooms, there’s a bookshelf-lined library, a paneled office and a gym. A high-end kitchen with rustic-luxe finishes opens to a breakfast room lined with wood-trimmed arched French doors that open to the yard. A finished basement contains a screening room and recording studio. Outdoor amenities include a built-in grilling station, an al fresco dining terrace next to an imported Italian pizza oven, a lounge shaded by a vine-draped trellis and warmed by an outdoor fireplace, and a swimming pool and spa set into a grassy pad.

This is not the first time the couple has attempted to sell the property. In the fall of 2014 they listed it with a pie-in-the sky price of nearly $9.9 million; the following year it popped back up at almost $8.9 million; and the price dropped to just under $8.4 million before it was taken off the market.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker