‘JAG’ Actor David James Elliot Has Brentwood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
David James Elliot Selling Brentwood Home
DavidJamesElliot2
DavidJamesElliot3
DavidJamesElliot4
DavidJamesElliot5
View Gallery 24 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$7.949 million
Size:
7,957 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms plus guesthouse

Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his wife Nanci Chambers, his co-star for a few years on “JAG,” purchased the almost three-quarters of an acre, double-lot property in the middle-1990s. More than a decade later, they had acclaimed architect Steve Giannetti design an almost 8,000-square-foot Tuscan-style villa that offers four bedrooms and seven bathrooms plus a poolside guesthouse with another bedroom and bathroom.

Interior spaces are afforded an Old World patina with 100-year-old ceiling beams, antiqued paint finishes and a combination of wide-plank oak floorboards and imported floor tiles. In addition to spacious living and dining rooms, there’s a bookshelf-lined library, a paneled office and a gym. A high-end kitchen with rustic-luxe finishes opens to a breakfast room lined with wood-trimmed arched French doors that open to the yard. A finished basement contains a screening room and recording studio. Outdoor amenities include a built-in grilling station, an al fresco dining terrace next to an imported Italian pizza oven, a lounge shaded by a vine-draped trellis and warmed by an outdoor fireplace, and a swimming pool and spa set into a grassy pad.

This is not the first time the couple has attempted to sell the property. In the fall of 2014 they listed it with a pie-in-the sky price of nearly $9.9 million; the following year it popped back up at almost $8.9 million; and the price dropped to just under $8.4 million before it was taken off the market.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Dirt

  • David James Elliot Selling Brentwood Home

    'JAG' Actor David James Elliot Has Brentwood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

  • Courtney Love

    Courtney Love Dumping Abandoned Washington Property

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

  • Wellesley Wild Lists Beverly Hills Home

    'Animaniacs' Showrunner Wellesley Wild Lists Beverly Hills Traditional Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

  • Anthony Bourdain House

    For Rent: Anthony Bourdain’s Midtown Manhattan Aerie

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

  • Trey Anastasio House

    Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Loses Big on Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Cottage

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

  • Tamar Braxton House

    Tamar Braxton Takes $1.25 Million Hit on Sale of Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canadian born actor David James Elliot, best known for his long-running starring role on the late-1990s, early-2000s crime drama “JAG,” has his long-time residence in the casually fancy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for sale at a wee bit below $8 million. Elliot, who in 2015 appeared on the silver screen in “Trumbo,” and his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad