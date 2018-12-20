×
‘CSI’ Franchise Creator Anthony Zuiker Lists Large Lake Arrowhead House, Buys Bigger One

Location:
Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
Price:
$2.5 million
Size:
7,064 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Thrice Emmy-nominated creator of the sprawling, still chugging, and lucratively syndicated “CSI” TV crime-drama juggernaut Anthony Zuiker flipped his spacious vacation home in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., on the market at $2.5 million after buying it only a year ago in an off-market deal valued at $2.18 million.

Zuiker told the property gossip gal at Realtor.com that he and his wife, Michelle, had been looking for a second home and upon entering the multi-story spread were smitten with “the birds, the water, the forest” and quickly began to refer to the property as OZP, “On Zuiker Pond.” Built in 2009 on a precipitous slope above pond-sized Grass Valley Lake about 90 miles due east of downtown Los Angeles with panoramic mountain and lake views that sweep over the manicured greens and fairways of nearby Lake Arrowhead Country Club, the 7,064-square-foot stone-clad transitional traditional Alpine manor house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms over three, elevator-equipped floors.

Anchored by a raised hearth stone fireplace under a soaring, exposed beam vaulted ceiling, the top floor living and entertaining spaces are voluminous and open plan with rustic stone floor tiles, enormous wood-trimmed windows that frame serene views over the lake and a smattering of idiosyncratic, locally sourced furnishings, some of which are available for purchase, according to marketing materials that make no secret the home is “celebrity owned.” Completely open to the living and dining areas, an extensively and expensively outfitted, generically high-end kitchen is arranged around a double-wide island with an up-to-date array of stainless steel appliances that include a built-in coffee maker and full-height wine fridge. Bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house and include an ample guest suite on the bottom-most level that includes a kitchenette that saves a two-story hike up to the kitchen in the middle of the night for a glass of water while master suite, on the top floor with a vaulted and beamed ceiling, offers an adjoining office, a fireplace and a private, lake-view terrace. Varied and sundry leisure and recreation options include a home theater, a cavernous games room with keg-equipped wet bar and fireplace, a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar, a small fitness room, a dry sauna, a lake-view spa and a golf cart garage with a steep, swooping concrete pathway down to the lake’s edge.

The Zuikers, who maintain a resort-style contemporary estate in the foothills above Malibu’s Escondido Beach they purchased in 2012 for $7.5 million and ever-so-briefly had available on the open market earlier this year at just under $9.5 million, have already substantially upgraded their second-home circumstances in mountainous lake-side community with the recent, almost $6.3 million purchase of a 1.5-acre estate that sits on the shore of Lake Arrowhead and that is anchored by an approximately 12,000-square-foot mountain lodge-style mansion with eight en suite bedrooms, most of which have fireplaces, and a total of ten full and two half bathrooms.

