Courtney Love Dumping Abandoned Washington Property

Courtney Love
Location:
Olympia, Wash.
Price:
$319,900
Size:
2,302 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus outbuildings

Hard-living rocker and actress Courtney Love isn’t known as being a particularly good steward of some of her homes. Photographs from the early 1990s of a Los Angeles apartment she shared with late husband Kurt Cobain show they lived in virtual squalor. And, in 2011, she was evicted from a $27,000-per-month rented townhouse in Manhattan’s West Village after she made significant unauthorized decorative alterations and the property was damaged in a small fire started by a candle that set curtains in the master bedroom ablaze. So it’s not a total surprise that a pastoral property she owns on the semi-rural western outskirts of Olympia, Wash., now available at roughly $320,000, is in a total state of neglect. (Digital listings show the property is now pending sale.)

The Hole front woman, who earned critical accolades for her 1996 role in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and will appear in the upcoming bio-drama “JT Leroy,” purchased the now-abandoned property in early 1995, the year following Cobain’s suicide, for $447,000, which means she’s looking at a loss of more than $125,000 even if she manages to scare up a full-price buyer for the nearly seven-acre spread.

Though it’s in need of what listing details call “everything,” the all-but-decrepit two-story main residence, somewhat grandly fronted by deep, double-stacked porches, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in just over 2,300 square feet. Behind the house there’s a detached two-car garage next to a small guest cottage almost completely ruined by fire and, set farther away from main building, an eight-stall horse barn is covered in colorful graffiti on the inside walls. About seven miles outside downtown Olympia, and an hour-and-a-half drive southwest of Seattle, the mostly wooded property has open if unkempt pastures and scenic frontage on itty-bitty Swift Creek.

