Colin Hanks Picks Up Brand-New Studio City Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Life in Pieces” star Colin Hanks, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for the 2014 miniseries “Fargo,” has splashed out almost $2.85 million for a brand-spanking-new residence in an unassuming if not exactly inexpensive pocket of Studio City, Calif. Purchased before it became available on the open market, the family-sized, farmhouse-inspired residence measures in at around 4,300 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Tucked into a shallow porch next to the garage, the front door opens to a slim, wood-floored entrance gallery flanked by a formal dining room and a snazzy home theater with padded black-leather walls. A “great room” style combination living room and marble-countered eat-in kitchen with top-quality designer appliances stretches across the back of the house, with a fireplace and integrated sound and media systems. A bank of glass sliders opens to the yard. There’s a Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom between an office/study and a bedroom on the main floor. Several more family bedrooms share the upper level with a master suite replete with fireplace, two fitted, walk-in closets — one substantially larger than the other, and lined with glass-fronted wardrobes. The master bathroom is slathered in marble with chic Chevron-pattern hardwood flooring.

A covered patio and dining terrace with a tile-accented built-in grilling station gives way to a flat backyard composed of an evergreen faux-grass patch next to a slender, dark-bottom swimming pool with inset spa.

The avid sports fan and bona fide Hollywood royal — Hanks is, of course, the eldest offspring of Tom Hanks — continues to own a four-bedroom and three-bathroom 1930s Spanish villa hiding behind a towering hedge on a quiet, unsung street in L.A.’s Los Feliz area that he picked up in 2012 for $1.3 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams