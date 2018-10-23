Clive Robertson Cuts Price Above Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Clive Robertson Cuts Price Above Nichols Canyon

By

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.8 million
Size:
4,008 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus 1-bed/2-bath guesthouse

British actor Clive Robertson has re-listed and re-priced his home in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills at $4.8 million. Purchased in 2006 for $2.5 million, the property first and briefly popped up for sale earlier this year for not quite $5 million. Hidden up a long, semi-private driveway where it sits on almost half of an acre near the edge of a steep bluff in a secluded idyll above Nichols Canyon, the just over 4,000-square-foot, white-stucco European manor house has a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms between the main house and a detached guesthouse.

Public rooms feature a rustic-luxe mix of vintage brick and dark-stained hardwood floors, chalky white hand-plastered walls, exposed-wood ceiling beams and multi-pane casement windows. An arched fireplace warms the living room; a separate dining area with a greenhouse-style wall of windows is completely open to the not especially spacious but thoroughly modern and expensively outfitted kitchen.

A cozy den features a deep, thick-cushioned built-in daybed next to a huge picture window while a second-floor family room has a brick fireplace, exposed-beam vaulted ceiling and lofted lounge. Guest bedrooms are ample, as is the master suite, replete with an airy bedroom, a study/dressing room and a compartmentalized marble bathroom.

Antique-brick terraces at the back of the house overlook a lush and grassy, bi-level yard with a lagoon-style swimming pool picturesquely positioned beneath a canopy of mature trees. There’s also a giant roof terrace atop a one-bedroom and two-bathroom guesthouse finished with vintage-brick floors, chunky-wood ceiling beams and a sleekly appointed kitchen.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

 

