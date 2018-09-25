Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth’s Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie Garth’s recently jazzed up contemporary in the foothills above Studio City, Calif. Purchased by Garth in 2013 for $2 million and retooled in a million-dollar overhaul featured on the 2014 HGTV series “The Jennie Garth Project,” the photogenically refurbished single-story residence sits behind gates on almost an acre of city-view property with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in around 4,100-square-feet.

A pebble-lined pond traversed by cantilevered steps connects the carport and motor court to a gigantic glass door that pivots open to a pint-sized entrance vestibule and combination living and dining room. There’s an onyx wet bar tucked into an itty-bitty niche, a bulbous fireplace suspended from the vaulted, wood-clad ceiling and a wall of windows that leads out to a 90-foot-long, zero-edge lap pool and spa over which are panoramic views across the San Fernando Valley. Also featured: a kitchen with marble countertops on finely grained wood cabinetry and a family-sized den flooded with natural light through multiple skylights. To one side of the pool is a dining loggia and a tree-shaded fire ring next to a cushioned banquette, and on the other side there’s a sunny expanse of fake grass with a sunken trampoline and three-hole putting green.

More Dirt Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

This is not the first celeb-pedigreed contemporary in Los Angeles purchased by the Grammy nominated pop-song specialist, who co-wrote and co-produced Miley Cyrus’ 2013 megahit “Wrecking Ball” and, more recently, Maroon 5’s 2018 single “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B: In 2016, he paid married actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur $4.15 million for a 5,500-square-foot spread in Nichols Canyon that came available a couple of months ago at a smidgen less than $6.5 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices