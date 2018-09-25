You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth’s Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cirkut Studio City Home
Cirkut_Garth_SC2
Cirkut_Garth_SC3
Cirkut_Garth_SC4
Cirkut_Garth_SC5
View Gallery 22 Images
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$4.478 milion
Size:
(approx.) 4,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie Garth’s recently jazzed up contemporary in the foothills above Studio City, Calif. Purchased by Garth in 2013 for $2 million and retooled in a million-dollar overhaul featured on the 2014 HGTV series “The Jennie Garth Project,” the photogenically refurbished single-story residence sits behind gates on almost an acre of city-view property with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in around 4,100-square-feet.

A pebble-lined pond traversed by cantilevered steps connects the carport and motor court to a gigantic glass door that pivots open to a pint-sized entrance vestibule and combination living and dining room. There’s an onyx wet bar tucked into an itty-bitty niche, a bulbous fireplace suspended from the vaulted, wood-clad ceiling and a wall of windows that leads out to a 90-foot-long, zero-edge lap pool and spa over which are panoramic views across the San Fernando Valley. Also featured: a kitchen with marble countertops on finely grained wood cabinetry and a family-sized den flooded with natural light through multiple skylights. To one side of the pool is a dining loggia and a tree-shaded fire ring next to a cushioned banquette, and on the other side there’s a sunny expanse of fake grass with a sunken trampoline and three-hole putting green.

More Dirt

This is not the first celeb-pedigreed contemporary in Los Angeles purchased by the Grammy nominated pop-song specialist, who co-wrote and co-produced Miley Cyrus’ 2013 megahit “Wrecking Ball” and, more recently, Maroon 5’s 2018 single  “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B: In 2016, he paid married actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur $4.15 million for a 5,500-square-foot spread in Nichols Canyon that came available a couple of months ago at a smidgen less than $6.5 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

 

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Dirt

  • Cirkut Studio City Home

    Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth’s Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Greg Mathis Sells Tarzana Home

    Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Shane Smith Selling Tribeca Loft

    Vice's Shane Smith Puts Tribeca Loft Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Kris Jenner House

    Kris Jenner Picks Up Ultra-Modern Desert Mansion

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Tobey Maguire House

    Tobey Maguire Lists Bare Land in Brentwood

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres Rumored Buyer of Trousdale Estates Hollywood Regency (EXCLUSIVE)

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

  • Sara Gilbert House

    Sara Gilbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

    More often than not, upwardly mobile entertainment industry heavy hitters upgrade their residential circumstances as their success mounts. However, Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, professionally known as Cirkut, has opted to downsize just a bit with the just-shy of $4.8 million purchase of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star-turned-home improvement reality show personality Jennie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad