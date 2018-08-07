Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary Home (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills Home
Cirkut_HH2
Cirkut_HH3
Cirkut_HH4
Cirkut_HH5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.495 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,500 square feet 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper “Roar,” acquired the property just over two years ago from “Angie Tribeca” actor Hayes MacArthur and “Heroes” actress Ali Larter for $4.15 million. Tucked into a hairpin curve of a winding cul-de-sac above Nichols Canyon and sequestered behind a tall and thick privacy hedge, the approximately 5,500-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A combination living and dining space divided by a glass-railed stairwell sprawls across the middle level with wide-plank hardwoods, a sleek fireplace and three sets of glass sliders to a terrace that spans the full width of the house. An open-tread steel-and-glass stairway climbs up to two guest bedrooms and the master suite, replete with a private sun deck, steam shower and garden tub set into a windowed corner with canyon views.

The lower level, which includes a family room, a fitness room and a guest or staff suite, opens to a faux-grass backyard. There’s a built-in grilling station next to a sun-soaked dining terrace; a fire pit next to the swimming pool has what the listing describes as “romantic views” over the surrounding canyons and mountains.

listing photos: The Agency

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More Dirt

  • Caterina Scorsone Lists Spanish Villa in

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Caterina Scorsone Puts Silver Lake Spanish on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills

    Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Producer Scott Budnick Lists Hollywood Villa

    'Hangover' Producer Scott Budnick Lists 1920s Hollywood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Christopher Markus House

    ‘Captain America’ Scribe Christopher Markus Lands English Country Tudor in L.A.’s Hancock Park (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Diane Kruger House

    Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Townhouse

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used'

    Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used' to Drive Up Price of 'Brady Bunch' House

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

  • Usher House

    Usher Drops Georgia Mansion at Deep Discount

    Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad