Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific songwriter and record producer Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, has listed his celeb-pedigreed triple-story contemporary in the Hollywood Hills for close to $6.5 million. The thirtysomething pop producer, who co-wrote and co-produced hit ditties for Rihanna, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, as well as Miley Cyrus’ mega-successful “Wrecking Ball” and Katy Perry’s anthemic chart-topper “Roar,” acquired the property just over two years ago from “Angie Tribeca” actor Hayes MacArthur and “Heroes” actress Ali Larter for $4.15 million. Tucked into a hairpin curve of a winding cul-de-sac above Nichols Canyon and sequestered behind a tall and thick privacy hedge, the approximately 5,500-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A combination living and dining space divided by a glass-railed stairwell sprawls across the middle level with wide-plank hardwoods, a sleek fireplace and three sets of glass sliders to a terrace that spans the full width of the house. An open-tread steel-and-glass stairway climbs up to two guest bedrooms and the master suite, replete with a private sun deck, steam shower and garden tub set into a windowed corner with canyon views.

The lower level, which includes a family room, a fitness room and a guest or staff suite, opens to a faux-grass backyard. There’s a built-in grilling station next to a sun-soaked dining terrace; a fire pit next to the swimming pool has what the listing describes as “romantic views” over the surrounding canyons and mountains.

