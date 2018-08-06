‘Captain America’ Scribe Christopher Markus Lands English Country Tudor in L.A.’s Hancock Park (EXCLUSIVE)

Screenwriter Christopher Markus, one half of the supernova duo that penned the “Narnia Chronicles” film franchise, three of the blockbuster “Captain America” films, and this year’s two-billion dollar international mega-hit “Avengers: Infinity War,” splashed out just over $6 million for a stately, vine-encrusted English Country manor house along a pretty street a handful of miles west of downtown Los Angeles in the historic and historically hoity-toity Hancock Park ‘hood. Set on a slight knoll with an imposing street presence, the restored and up-to-date residence was built in the 1920s and contains five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,614-square-feet plus a detached poolside cabana.

The cozily proportioned foyer features a tightly curved stairway and espresso-toned hardwoods that run throughout the residence and the ample formal living room has intricately articulated ceiling moldings and an awkwardly located fireplace. French doors in both the living room and separate, chandelier-lit dining room open to a stone-paved dining terrace. A small den/office is dominated by a white marble fireplace and the all-white, marble-countered and expensively appliance kitchen is open over a double wide island to an informal dining area with wet bar and backyard access. A small bedroom directly off the kitchen has a marble en suite that makes it suitable as staff quarters, each of the three guest/family bedrooms on the upper floor benefits from a private marble bathroom — one also has a roomy private terrace — and the master bedroom offers a fireplace, an itty-bitty sitting nook, two walk-in closets and a not particularly spacious but smartly arranged bathroom sheathed in thickly but delicately dark-veined white marble.

A broad stone terrace bordered by a meticulously clipped, knee-high boxwood wraps around the back of the house and gives way to a grassy yard, a swimming pool and spa, and, attached to the back of a detached garage, a multi-room poolside structure easily converted to a guesthouse, art studio, home office, and/or fitness suite.

The fantasy and superhero specialist appears to have upgraded house from an approximately 2,300-square-foot, triple-story contemporary built in the late 1980s with two en suite bedrooms plus a detached guest house in the Silver Lake area he bought in late 2005 for a bit more than $1 million.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman