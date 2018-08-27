Chris Paul Turns Over Calabasas Mansion at Substantial Profit

After less than four months on the market and at least one canceled escrow, professional basketball superstar Chris Paul lickety-split sold his Mediterranean mansion in Calabasas, Calif., for $11.05 million, a bit under it’s $11.5 million asking price. Though it appears he made only a few and mostly cosmetic alterations, the six-foot point guard, traded last year from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets where earlier this year he signed a four-year contract valued at an astonishing $160 million, turned a two-million dollar profit on the lavish manse he picked up less than three years ago for $8.995 million. About a 45-minute drive northwest of downtown Beverly Hills on close to 1.5 manicured acres in the exclusive The Estates at The Oaks enclave within the affluent, guard-gated Oaks development, the approximately 11,000-square-foot, Tuscan-inspired multi-winged Mediterranean contains five en suite bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. A separate guesthouse surrounded by a thick, generously irrigated swathe of lawn between the swimming pool and a lighted outdoor basketball court offers another bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

As is customary and even cliché in mansions of this size in this pricey, prototypically suburban corner Los Angeles, the main residence opens to a undeniably grand if unnecessarily voluminous, double-height foyer that steps down to an also double-height formal sitting room finished with glossy hardwood floors, a carved stone fireplace and a curvilinear sunken wet bar next to an impressively proportioned arched window. With arched French doors to a walled-in courtyard, the neighboring dining room includes a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar and, open over a granite-topped snack counter to a family room with a fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV, the kitchen is extensively equipped with every culinary bell and whistle a private chef might require including a high-end pizza oven. Other creature comforts include: an office/library with coffered ceiling, round-breasted corner fireplace and floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves; a state-of-the-art home theater with stadium seating; a golf-simulation room; and a combination laundry room and hair salon complete with barbering chair and hair washing station.

Several ample en suite guest and family bedrooms are privately sequestered on to the second floor while the sprawling main floor master suite encompasses a sizable sitting room that opens to a private courtyard terrace plus an airy bedroom under a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling. There are four boutique-style walk-in closets and a recently rehabbed bathroom replete with two marble-topped vanities, a marble-lined steam shower and a garden tub surrounded by marble beneath an arched window that frames a long view over the grassy backyard. A variety of courtyards and loggias at the back of the house, the largest next to an outdoor kitchen with an outdoor fireplace and semi-circular dining area, give way to a prairie-sized tiled terrace and a resort-style swimming pool and spa set against a vast and verdant, aquatically sated expanse of grass that gives way to an unobstructed view of the rugged and bone-dry surrounding mountains.

The decorated dribbler, a nine-time NBA All-Star who also has two Olympic gold medals, previously owned a Mediterranean-inspired villa in Bel Air scooped up in 2012 for $8.5 million from Avril Lavigne and sold in the fall of 2017 for $8.7 million and he’d like to sell a nearly 19,000-square-foot mansion in the ritzy, guard-gated Carlton Woods enclave in The Woodlands community north of Dallas, Texas, he bought in October 2017 for a smidgen more than $6.363 million and, having caught a raging case of The Real Estate Fickle, set out for sale just six months later at $6.975 million. The price tag for the opulently appointed nine-bedroom and 14-bathroom behemoth has since been slashed to $6.475 million.

Listing photos: Compass