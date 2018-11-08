Stand-Up Comedian Chris D’Elia Lists in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Stand-up comedian and sitcom actor Chris D’Elia has his home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for grabs at $2.785 million. The usually shaggy haired, scraggly bearded and eyebrow-cocked “Whitney” actor, who went on to anchor the short-lived ensemble sitcom “Undateable” before he popped up as a recurring character on the 2018 freshman season of “The Good Doctor,” isn’t seeking much of a profit on the property he bought just over two years ago in what appears to have been an off-market deal for $2.625 million. Carved into a steep hillside on a slender canyon road behind an unattractive white wrought iron fence and described in marketing materials as “Cape Cod” in style with slender verandas that span the width of the house on both levels, the two-story residence was built in 2012 atop a street-level two-car garage with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,825 square-feet.

A postage stamp sized yard shielded by a swaying row of privet hedges and a ground floor foyer lead to a second floor combination living and dining room with lustrous medium-brown hardwood floors, French doors on either side of a TV-surmounted fireplace and traditional ceiling moldings and decorative wall accents. Positioned as a hub at the center of the house with marble counter tops and top-end designer stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is open over a center island snack bar to a cozy TV lounge with French doors to a petite dining terrace.

A second staircase climbs to an airy, top-floor family room with a vaulted ceiling, a strangely small fireplace and a wide bank of accordion fold glass doors to the backyard. Both en suite guest bedrooms and the master suite open off the family room. Two of the bedrooms share a house-wide veranda that overlooks the street while the third features a fireplace pushed up in to a corner next to French doors to the backyard.

Carved out of a precipitous hillside held back by towering, smooth concrete retaining walls, the courtyard-style backyard incorporates a lounging terrace with built-in fire pit and a slightly raised and tile-accented plunge-sized swimming pool into which spills water from an elevated spa.

While he continues to hang on to a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in an aggressively nondescript building on a heavily trafficked thoroughfare in the San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks that he picked up in 2006 for $435,000, D’Elia, whose father is “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Boston Legal” director and executive producer Bill D’Elia, previously owned a 1920s Spanish villa in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles he bought from fellow comedian Craig Ferguson in 2013 for $1.74 million and sold in late 2016 for $1.9 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams