Chris D’Elia Buys Showbiz-Pedigreed Beverly Hills Contemporary From Tricia Helfer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Helfer_DElia_BHPO2
Helfer_DElia_BHPO3
Helfer_DElia_BHPO4
Helfer_DElia_BHPO5
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$5.4 million
Size:
5,458 square feet, 3-5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus poolside bath

“Lucifer” actress Tricia Helfer has sold her former home in a high-priced, guard-gated enclave in the star-studded mountains between Studio City and Beverly Hills for $5.4 million to standup comedian and sitcom actor Chris D’Elia. Once owned by rock star Alex Van Halen and later by “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Kevin Eastman, the 5,458-square-foot transitional contemporary was purchased by the former “Battlestar Galactica” star and her former spouse, Jonathan Marshall, in 2011 for $2.9 million and the three- and up to five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom home first came available in March 2018 with an in-hindsight rose-tinted asking price of $6.195 million.

Perched atop a three-car garage with vaulted ceilings and a glitzy, mirrored fireplace between banks of glass doors that open to a sunny terrace, the step down living room has a spacious professional bar while the adjoining dining room is lined with picture windows that frame a glittery view over the San Fernando Valley. Numerous skylights and huge windows fill the high-end center island eat-in kitchen and family room with natural light. There are two en suite guest bedrooms just off the family room and a third potential bedroom with an en suite bathroom is quietly tucked down on the lower level with the laundry room while the over-sized main-floor master suite incorporates a fourth potential bedroom as a private sitting area along with a two-way fireplace, a couple of walk-in closets and bathroom replete with steam shower.

Arguably somewhat compact but cleverly arranged with a variety of outdoor recreations and amusements, the backyard squeezes in a bocce ball court, a multi-stool built-in bar and barbecue area with integrated TV and media equipment and a small pavilion with pool bath next to a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.

Helfer downsized to a not quite 3,700-square-foot contemporary in the foothills above Sherman Oaks that she snapped up in late 2017 for almost $2 million and D’Elia, son of veteran director and producer Bill D’Elia, has long owned a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condominium in an unremarkable building along a busy thoroughfare in an unheralded section of Sherman Oaks that he scooped up in 2006 for $435,000 and just over two years ago he paid $2.625 million for a slightly more than 3,800-square-foot East Coast traditional in Laurel Canyon that he now has up for sale at $2.885 million after first and briefly listing the property at $2.785 million.

Listing photos: Compass

