‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Caterina Scorsone Puts Silver Lake Spanish on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.599 million
Size:
3,032 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Caterina Scorsone, Canadian born child actress best known for her adult tenures on the primetime hospital dramas “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” has listed her stylishly appointed Spanish villa in L.A.’s trendy and ever-more-spendy Silver Lake area with an asking price of just shy of $2.6 million. Privately positioned behind a street-level two-car garage, where it’s nestled into the hillside well below the street, the two-story residence offers four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet.

The front door opens directly into a white-walled and honey-blond wood-floored living room comprised of several seating areas and featuring an idiosyncratically tiled fireplace, elaborately stenciled wood beams across the ceiling and French doors to a slim balcony with a panoramic, canyon-framed city view. Boldly patterned Moroccan-style tiles accent the up-to-date galley-style kitchen that opens to a combination dining room and den with a geometric-minded wall of cleverly designed bookshelves.

All three of the guest bedrooms are en suite; the master bedroom includes a roomy step-down lounge, a small balcony and a walk-in closet, plus its own graphically tiled bathroom replete with a two-person soaking tub and an over-sized steam shower. Outdoor living areas are limited to a couple of balconies and courtyard patios along with a slender and somewhat inconveniently accessible strip of land at the back of the house comprised of a terra cotta-tiled dining terrace and a wee patch of grass.

Scorsone and her writer-musician husband, Rob Giles, appear to have traded Silver Lake for a quickly gentrifying pocket of Pasadena where, earlier this year, they shelled out a mite more than $2 million for a hill-topping 1920s Spanish fixer-upper on four contiguous lots with a pill-shaped swimming pool and an open-air poolside cabana.

listing photos: Compass

