Brooke Shields Seeks Tenant in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

In the early 1980s, in what were most certainly then and nowadays might still be considered recklessly provocative advertisements, child model turned actress Brooke Shields stated she didn’t put anything between her and her skin tight Calvin Klein jeans. However, more than 35 years later she is willing to put some space between her and her longtime home in a particularly posh pocket of Pacific Palisades, Calif., now available as a fully furnished luxury rental at almost $25,000 per month. Shields, long based on the East Coast, has made the property available for rent several times over the last several years and, so the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, now-divorced Tinseltowners Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner rented the house a few years ago while their multi-acre compound a few doors down was under renovation.

Married since 2001 to writer/producer Chris Henchy, Shields paid $3.25 million for the chalet-inspired residence in the tony, upper section of the relaxed but extra-ritzy Riviera neighborhood in 1997, around the time she married her first husband, pro tennis legend Andre Agassi. Perched above a small but deep and rugged canyon and all but hidden down a gated driveway lined with river rock accent walls, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms spread throughout the 5,345-square-foot residence’s three floors.

Described in marketing materials as “Decorator perfect” with dark-stained Douglas Fir hardwood floorboards, the family-sized home has a comfortable, Shabby Chic meets Old Hollywood vibe that includes lots white slip-covered furniture, a variety of leather club chairs and a number of plushly upholstered jewel-toned sofas and loungers. Anchored by a fireplace and large enough to comfortably accommodate a couple of comfy seating areas plus a baby grand piano, the living room spills out through a wall of windows to a partially shaded wrap-around terrace with open, cross-canyon views. The dining room features a massive, glass-fronted built-in buffet and the eat-in kitchen offers a stone fireplace next to a rustic wood table in the dining area and up-to-date commercial-style appliances in the kitchen that is arranged around a marble-topped center island with integrated snack bar. A den/media lounge on the lower level has an adjoining area with a marble-topped walk-in wet bar.

Four guest and family bedrooms are spread throughout the house while the master suite sprawls across the entire top floor with a private office/study and a spacious bedroom with fireplace and French doors to a slender balcony. There’s also a custom-fitted walk-in closet and dressing room tucked into a slope-roofed attic-like space as well as a boudoir-style bathroom complete with fireplace, hair and make-up vanity, two-person soaking tub and marble-lined steam shower.

A long path carved into the steep, planted hillside below the house zigzags down the canyon hillside to a kidney-shaped swimming pool with a waterfall that tumbles over a curvaceous, river rock retaining wall and a dining and lounging deck serenely nestled into the surrounding tree tops.

Shields, who has appeared in several Broadway productions and whose voice is heard in the animated series “Mr. Pickles” and “Creative Galaxy,” and Henchy, an executive producer for the short-lived 2018 sitcom “LA to Vegas” and the upcoming Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly starring mystery-comedy “Holmes and Watson,” have long made their primary home in New York City where thy reside in a four-story townhouse on a prime block in the heart of the West Village that they picked up in 2007 for $5.5 million. Like many New Yorkers with the financial wherewithal to do so, the couple also maintains a home in the Hamptons, a cedar shingled farmhouse cottage with poolside guesthouse on a quiet, leafy street just outside of downtown Southampton, N.Y. they scooped up in 2013 for $4.25 million.

Listing photos: The Agency / Coldwell Banker