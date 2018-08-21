You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brian Geraghty Puts Hollywood Hills ‘Boat House’ on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$799,000
Size:
1,136 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

“The Alienist” star Brian Geraghty, who portrays a young Teddy Roosevelt on the TNT period psychodrama, has listed his unconventional and architecturally significant mid-century residence in the Hollywood Hills for a mite below $800,000. He bought the just over 1,100-square-foot, two-story pad almost 12 years ago, shortly before his proverbial big break in “The Hurt Locker,” for $675,000.

One of a couple handfuls of identical “boat house” residences clustered above a rugged canyon in the Cahuenga Pass area, and audaciously cantilevered over a steep hillside with two bedrooms and one bathroom, the tenaciously atypical cottage was designed by maverick architect Harry Gesner and built by Norwegian shipbuilders. The plan, according to a 1959 Los Angeles Times article, was “to combine the relaxed feeling of a Tahitian hut with the strength and friendly warmth of a mountain cabin.”

A clipped gable roof juts out over a street-level concrete expanse that efficiently if inelegantly doubles as the carport and entrance patio. The cozily combined living and dining space features a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, cork flooring and a retro wood stove atop a ceramic-tiled platform. The room is flooded with light through a row of windows set into the angled roof as well as a solid wall of glass that opens to a narrow balcony with an unobstructed, cross-canyon view of Cahuenga Peak and a distant, oblique peek at the Hollywood Sign. Opposite a lofted, low-ceilinged lounge area, the skylight-topped galley kitchen is unquestionably tight and not particularly up-to-date, with rental-grade appliances and humble laminate counters on bare-wood cabinets. Tucked downstairs, a petite guest bedroom with lofted bed area and an unexpectedly spacious master bedroom with open views through a room-wide ribbon of windows share an updated bathroom finished with chocolate-brown penny tiles on the floor and walls of the frameless-glass shower.

More Dirt

The fortysomething former surf instructor previously owned an apartment-sized two-bedroom and one-bathroom surf shack in Malibu’s exclusive Paradise Cove mobile-home community that he picked up over the summer of 2014 for $375,000 and quietly sold in late 2017 for $730,000.

listing photos: Keller Williams Silicon Beach

