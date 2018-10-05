Bradley Cooper Picks Up $13.5 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Four-time Oscar-nominated leading man Bradley Cooper, also an increasingly prolific film and television producer, made an early celebration of his star turn opposite Lady Gaga in the hotly anticipated and just released remake of “A Star Is Born” with, according to The Wall Street Journal, the $13.5 million off-market purchase of a handsome, expensively rehabbed early 20th century townhouse in New York City’s West Village. The 21-foot-wide, family-sized townhouse was not listed on the open market but digital marketing materials from 2017, when it was available as a rental at $50,000 per month, indicate the residence has four and potentially six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,000-square-feet over five floors.

A comprehensive restoration and renovation masterfully blended original details and character with high-tech modern-day luxuries and creature comforts such as radiant heated floors, a whole-house audio system and a custom lighting program all controlled by an iPad operated home automation system. A classic, raised stoop entrance set into an attractively plain red brick exterior offset with charcoal colored window and door trimming leads to a parlor floor with elegantly high 12-foot ceilings and lustrously polished reclaimed heart pine floorboards.

A petite library/office overlooks the street and a graciously ample living room offers a cleverly concealed wet bar, a remote-control operated fireplace and three sets of full-height French doors that open to a slim balcony overlooking the backyard and surrounding gardens. There are two average sized bedrooms on the third floor, one of them en suite, plus two more potential bedrooms, each barely larger than a prison cell, while the entire top floor is dedicated to a sumptuous master suite with an unexpectedly high ceiling, fireplace, spacious bathroom flooded with natural light through a huge skylight and a two-room walk-in closet and dressing room.

With a separate, under-the-stoop entrance, the partially subterranean garden level includes a discrete bedroom and bathroom suitable for guests or staff as well as a high-end kitchen arranged around a large island with a soapstone countertop. The adjoining dining room spills out through French doors to an approximately 1,000-square-foot, bi-level garden with dining deck and built in grilling station. A completely underground and fully finished basement contains a media lounge with wet bar and 65-inch flat screen TV along with a convenient powder room, laundry room and 1,000-bottle climate controlled wine cellar.

Coupled, cohabitating and, since last year, co-parenting with lusciously lipped Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, who last month leased out her swanky 2-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom West Village condo for around $23,500 per month — she bought it in late 2015 for a bit more than $6 million, Cooper also owns at least two residential properties on the West Coast, both of which he’s hung on to for quite some time. In 2004 he paid almost $1.2 million for an architect-reworked Spanish bungalow in Venice and in 2009 he significantly upgraded to a $4.7 million contemporary concealed behind secured gates and a thick stand of trees in Santa Monica’s serene and leafy Rustic Canyon.

listing photos and floor plan: Scott Parks Realty