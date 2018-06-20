You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bob Weinstein Sells His Connecticut Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Word on the tony Greenwich, Conn., real estate street is that film producer Bob Weinstein has at long last sold his elegantly appointed Greenwich, Conn., mansion for $17 million, not too much more than the $16.4 million he paid for the aristocratic waterfront spread in 2000. The sale would not appear to be connected to his brother Harvey’s spectacular demise, as the august seaside spread has been on and off the market since 2013 when it first popped up for sale with a pie-in-the-sky price tag of $32 million. By 2015, the ask stood at $29.5, and by the fall of 2017, it had plummeted to $19.75 million.

Impeccably maintained and updated, the imperially proportioned 1916 Mediterranean villa sits behind gates on more than 3.25 manicured acres with nearly 450-feet of shoreline. There are six bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms in not quite 13,000 square feet of exquisitely embellished living and entertaining spaces that open to a huge stone terrace which runs the full width of the mansion with unobstructed views across the Long Island Sound. The estate’s grassy grounds are shaded by mature specimen trees and offer a tennis court and pergola, a stone pier and a private, sandy beach.

The multiple Emmy-nominated super-producer additionally owns a mansion-sized duplex at the legendary Beresford apartment house on New York City’s Central Park West that came up for sale last year at $29.5 million. The price was slashed to $26.5 million just after the first of the year. The 14-room spread is currently in contract to be sold to an unknown buyer at an unknown price.

