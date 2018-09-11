Bob Einstein of Super Dave Osborne Fame Eyes Profitable Beverly Hills Home Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Einstein Selling Beverly Hills Home
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$5.795 million
Size:
4,756 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Bob Einstein, best known for his decades-long comedic depiction of jinxed stuntman Super Dave Osborne as well as the endlessly competitive Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has his longtime home in Beverly Hills available at just under $5.8 million. Lucky Einstein stands to more than quintuple his money on the more than half-acre, privately positioned property above Benedict Canyon that he’s owned since 1984 when he bought it for $1.1 million. Decidedly traditional and Tudor-ish in style, the half-timbered, stone accented and tan-stuccoed residence, with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in close to 4,800 square feet, is hidden from view of the street at the end of a long, gated and tree-lined driveway.

Well maintained if decoratively dated interiors bend toward a 1980s version of suburban opulence and include a double-height foyer with banker’s green marble floor along with ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and the latter with visually vexing floor-to-ceiling mirrored panels on opposing walls. Arranged around a double-wide island with snack bar, the kitchen opens to a brick-floored breakfast area. The family room has a wet bar and a fireplace where Einstein displays his two Emmys, one from 1969 as a writer on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and the other from 1976 as a producer for the short-lived variety show “Van Dyke and Company.” A trellis extends off the back of the house over a sprawling brick terrace that steps down to a swimming pool and spa. Beyond the pool, a tree-shaded deck extends over the hillside with a halcyon canyon view.

Einstein also keeps a slightly more than 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and seven-bathroom desert getaway that backs up to an unnaturally green golf course in a prestigious gated resort community in Palm Desert, Calif., which he acquired in 2010 for exactly $3 million.

listing photos: Pacific Union

 

  • Bob Einstein Selling Beverly Hills Home

    Bob Einstein of Super Dave Osborne Fame Eyes Profitable Beverly Hills Home Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

