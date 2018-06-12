You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

date 2018-06-12

Blake Griffin Pocket Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Blake Griffin Sells Pacific Palasades Mansion
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$11.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 9,600 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Having been traded earlier this year from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons, five-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin has made his mansion in the ritzy Riviera neighborhood in Pacific Palisades, Calif., available outside the Multiple Listing Service, with an almost $12 million price tag.

The 29-year-old power forward, contracted to rake in more than $140 million over the next four years, purchased the then-new quasi-colonial two-story traditional not quite five years ago for exactly $9 million. Secured behind a high wall and obscured by a row of trees on about one-third of an acre, the nearly 9,600-square-foot residence offers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A double-height entrance hall with sweeping curved staircase leads to a formal living room with fireplace between arched built-in bookcases and a dining room with a coffered-ceiling treatment. All guest bedrooms are ample and en suite, while the master retreat is replete with fireplace, sitting area, private terrace, bathroom with heated floor and two boutique-worthy dressing rooms.

A subterranean level finished to the same high standards as the rest of the house contains an en suite bedroom for guests or staff. There’s also an entertainment/game lounge, a gym and a state-of-the-art home theater. Outdoor recreation and entertainment options include a large loggia next to a saltwater swimming pool and spa with multicolored LED lighting systems, a complete outdoor kitchen under a trellis structure and, unsurprisingly, a sports court with basketball hoop.

