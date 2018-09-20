Björk Seeks Sale of Brooklyn Heights Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Björk set her penthouse atop a dignified, pre-war co-operative apartment house in Brooklyn’s historic Brooklyn Heights neighborhood out for sale and, according to saucy Big Apple property snitch R.E. Insider, the $9 million asking price for the four-bedroom and four-bathroom fixer-upper aerie is, ahem, “very aspirational.” The mononymically known Icelandic pop star and performance artist — last name: Gudmunðsdóttir — purchased the approximately 3,000-square-foot simplex penthouse in 2009 for $4 million with her now ex-partner, internationally acclaimed avant-garde artist Matthew Barney, and in 2015, a couple of years after they parted romantic ways, Ms. Gudmunðsdóttir shelled out a bit more than $1.611 million to buy out Mr. Barney’s share of the property.

The suburbia-sized penthouse, “divided into day and night spaces” according the digital marketing materials, includes an elegantly proportioned living room connected to a more intimately proportioned dining room by a wide gallery with French door access to the broad, sparsely planted terrace that wraps around almost the entire penthouse with over-the-rooftops views over Brooklyn and the lower Manhattan skyline. A small greenhouse structure fitted with retractable canvas shades opens off the dining room and the functionally outfitted kitchen features a white, hexagonal penny tile floor, up-to-date stainless steel appliances and an earwax yellow Venetian glass chandelier hanging over a table crafted of bamboo that gives the room a jolt of outlandish opulence. A service wing behind the kitchen includes a full bathroom, a tiny home office and a spacious laundry room. A long corridor extends back off the foyer with three not particularly ample guest bedrooms, two with clean-lined contemporary built-ins and one en suite with a walk-in closet, along with a private master bedroom that is painted a deep shade of fuchsia and includes four closets, none of them especially big, and a compact bathroom with perfectly ordinary beige tiles on the floor and in the shower.

Bjork, whose ninth and characteristically complex and oblique solo album, “Utopia,” dropped in late 2017, previously owned a historic, stone-built residence on a rocky, secluded bluff overlooking the Hudson River about a dozen miles north of the George Washington Bridge in the sleepy but swank Snedens Landing enclave in New York State that she scooped up in 2002 for $1.4 million and sold over the summer of 2016 for $2.2 million.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman