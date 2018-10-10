Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin List Gotham Condo

Married in real life “Gotham” co-stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have been on a real estate tear the last year or so, selling a couple of properties in Los Angeles and most recently hoisting a condo at the Riverhouse complex in New York City’s Battery Park City area up for sale at $2.675 million. Property records indicate the 1,524-square-foot residence, on the 15th floor of an upscale, eco-minded complex overlooking the southern end of Rockefeller Park and across the Hudson River to the New Jersey skyline, was acquired in July 2015 for $2.4 million.

Entered through a lengthy, L-shaped entrance gallery with ten-foot ceilings and golden hardwood floors, there are two average-sized bedrooms, one of them a bit larger and en suite with a walk-in closet, that bookend a loft-like great room that stretches to almost 35-feet-long with huge, northeast-facing windows drop from the ceiling almost down to the floor. The efficiently arranged galley kitchen is totally open to the living/dining area over an island curvaceously enhanced with a white countertop that waterfalls over the edge and there’s a roomy pantry and a separate laundry closet that open off the entrance hall.

Residents pay a premium — Baccarin and McKenzie’s spread carries common charges of almost $2,000 per month in addition to more than $2,000 per month in property taxes — for a plethora of amenities that include 24-7 doorman and concierge services, on-site parking, an extensive fitness facility with a saltwater swimming pool and several landscaped outdoor spaces.

The celebrity real estate scuttlebutt via the New York Post is the couple, married in 2017 and parents to a toddler, is on the hunt for a more family-sized residence. Meanwhile, Baccarin recently sold two homes in Los Angeles. She first got rid of a 1930s hilltop traditional in the Silver Lake hills for a bit more than $2 million and just last month she sold a charming, 1920s Spanish duplex bungalow in the Atwater Village area just north of Silver Lake for $935,000, well above it’s $850,000 asking price.

Exterior image: Nanci Roden for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Halstead